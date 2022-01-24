iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

Debby Wu

(Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares in Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics for global brands from Nintendo Co. to Apple Inc., climbed as much as 1.5% in Taipei. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of the fear that outbreaks of the omicron variant and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply chain.

“Our performance in the first quarter may surpass how we did in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites will only get two days off during the lunar new year holidays,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual party on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told analysts he expects companies to maintain a higher level of inventory compared to the past to ensure supply security.

Hon Hai, the flagship unit of Foxconn Technology Group, runs most of its manufacturing operations in China, which will shut most offices and businesses for seven days starting Jan. 31 for the lunar new year.

In addition to being a key manufacturing partner to Apple, the Taiwanese company also makes gadgets for other global brands including Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Group Corp. and Nintendo.

(Updates with share action from the second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ether, Solana, Memecoins Get Crushed in Crypto Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The risk-off attitude and selling pressure across the global crypto market showed no sign of abating on Saturday, with Bitcoin sliding 4% and Ether down some 7% in late-afternoon U.S. trading after an already brutal week. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War

  • Why Nike, Apple, Amazon, or Equinox should buy Peloton

    Peloton is no longer riding high. Peloton shares closed just above $27 on Friday, a far cry from a high of $163 in December 2020. Apple is the most floated name, not least because Tim Cook sees health and wellness as his company’s largest legacy.

  • Tenet Healthcare, AIG Lead 5 Resilient Stocks In Market Correction

    Amid a correction, investors should build up watchlists focusing on stocks with strong relative strength.

  • Temasek Set to Buy Bridgepoint’s Testing Business for $7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to buy testing company Element Materials Technology from buyout firm Bridgepoint Group Plc for almost $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citi

  • Asian Private Equity Firm PAG Weighs Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia-focused investment firm PAG is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people with knowledge of the matter, in what would be one of the biggest listings by a buyout firm in the region.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskPAG

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Federal Reserve study offers no answers on creating a digital dollar

    The US Federal Reserve has published its long-in-the-making digital dollar study, but didn't say if it would create that currency.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

    A stock market crash can be a scary experience for investors, but it can also be an excellent opportunity for those who are prepared.

  • GE earnings: Wall Street analysts have lowered the beat bar, but investor expectations are now ‘slightly elevated’

    General Electric Co. investors should expect a "particularly noisy" earnings report for the industrial conglomerate's fourth quarter, which will be the first since the company said it was breaking up, and said it would start reporting results on a consolidated basis.

  • Gold Specs Betting Fed Will Struggle Taming Inflation

    Gold is being underpinned because investors are betting the U.S. economy may be in worse shape than the Fed thinks.

  • Europe’s Economies Have More at Stake Than U.S. in Russia Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has a lot more to lose than the U.S. from conflict with Russia, explaining why the western allies are having difficulty agreeing on a tough stance in the standoff over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskRussia ranks as the EU’

  • China’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech War

    (Bloomberg) -- In today’s China, behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are out of favor, but “little giants” are on the rise.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskThat’s the designation for a new generation of startups that have been selecte

  • Turkey Said to See Inflation Rate Peaking at About 40% in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskTurkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told economists he expects the inflation rate to peak at about 40% in the months

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Meta's Metaverse Dreams

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is often considered a top play on the growing metaverse, which could eventually blur the lines between our physical and digital worlds with virtual reality and augmented reality platforms. Meta enjoys a first-mover's advantage in this space through Oculus, the virtual reality company it acquired in 2014. Oculus' latest VR device, the Quest 2, reportedly topped ten million shipments last year to become the world's most popular stand-alone VR headset by a wide margin.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.