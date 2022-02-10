World’s Largest iPhone Assembler Says Parts Shortages Are Easing

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The biggest assembler of iPhones said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

There will be a major improvement in parts shortages in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half, James Wu, a spokesman for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said during a company event in Taipei on Thursday.

A shortage of components, in particular computer chips, has hurt production of everything from cars to smartphones as demand rose during the pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and its peers have indicated chip supply will remain tight throughout 2022, and carmakers including Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. recently warned about an ongoing impact from the semiconductor crunch.

Power management chips are still in short supply, Hon Hai’s Wu said. The Taiwanese company, which buys about $55 billion of chips a year, is striving to minimize the impact from supply-chain challenges, he said. The company expects first-quarter revenue to be little changed compared with a year earlier, Wu said.

Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of the fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant and other uncertainties could further disrupt supply chains. In January, TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told analysts he expects companies to maintain a higher level of inventory than previously to ensure supply security.

In addition to being a key manufacturing partner to Apple Inc., Hon Hai makes gadgets for global brands including Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Group Corp. and Nintendo Co. It is also expanding in production of electric vehicles, agreeing in October to acquire Lordstown Motors Corp.’s pickup manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Production of EVs in Ohio is set to start in the third quarter of this year, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said at the Taipei event. Hon Hai will unveil two EV models this year, and revenue from automotive parts is set to reach NT$20 billion ($720 million) this year, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola responds to hiring freeze report, says supply-chain department intact

    "The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership," the company said in a statement. "Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles." Electrek had reported that the company had lost almost its entire supply-chain leadership over the last few months and had put a hiring freeze in place.

  • 'I saw bullet holes coming through the ceiling,' witness testifies at Scott Kologi trial

    The trial of Scott Kologi in the killings of his mother, father, sister and grandfather's girlfriend gets underway.

  • Arrest made after hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce leaves pedestrian, dog dead

    A driver was arrested Wednesday after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian and his dog before being stopped by a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy

  • Overnight Energy & Environment — Postal Service faces ire over vehicle plans

    Welcome to Wednesday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Today we're looking at increasing scrutiny over the Postal Service's vehicle purchases, President Biden's meeting with utility executives and a push from vulnerable Democrats to end the gas tax. For The Hill, we're Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us with...

  • AGL to Close Australia’s Giant Polluting Coal Plants Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- AGL Energy Ltd. plans to shutter Australia’s two biggest polluters a few years earlier, as the aging coal plants struggle to compete against rising renewable generation. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe B

  • Two men suspected of ramming stolen truck into Port Orchard businesses

    The two burglaries were reported late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

  • Man fatally stabbed in San Jose by Carl's Jr.

    San Jose police are investigating their first homicide of 2022 after a male victim was fatally stabbed on Tuesday near a Carl's Jr.

  • India's retail inflation likely reached RBI's 6% upper limit in January - Reuters poll

    India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found. Inflation is climbing across the world and India is no exception but price rises have stayed relatively tame by historical standards, allowing the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged for now. The Feb. 7-9 poll of 37 economists predicted inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 6.00% in January on an annual basis, the highest in seven months, from 5.59% in December.

  • 'I can confirm that life is very good without Facebook,' a French minister quipped after Meta warned it might pull its services from Europe

    Meta warned last week that it may remove services such as Facebook and Instagram from the EU if it's prevented from sending user data back to the US.

  • Europeans want their countries to stand with Ukraine against Russia, poll suggests

    The crisis is acting as a ‘geopolitical awakening in Europe’, say the authors

  • Peloton CEO steps down as the company cuts 2,800 jobs

    Ahead of today’s Peloton earnings report, John Foley announced that he is stepping down as CEO. The longtime chief executive will remain on as executive chair, with former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy stepping into his old role. “Barry is an incredible leader who has held senior executive roles at Spotify and Netflix and is a longtime advisor and board member at public and private technology companies,” Foley said in an open letter.

  • Top Forecaster Now Sees Japan Inflation Running Higher All Year

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s now a good chance Japan’s inflation will climb and hover near the central bank’s target for an extended period, instead of subsiding quickly as most analysts forecast, says the economy’s top forecaster.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly I

  • Analysis-After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

    Global supplies of diesel are dwindling as refiners struggle to keep pace with rapid post-pandemic demand recovery, exacerbating an acute global energy shortage which has already sent the prices of gas, coal and crude oil soaring. At a time when global central banks are fretting over inflation rates not seen for decades, diesel shortages would push up fuel and transportation costs further and add more upward pressure on retail prices. The U.S. and Asian diesel imports on which Europe relies have been limited in recent weeks due to higher domestic consumption for manufacturing and road fuel purposes.

  • Stocks lose steam in Asia before U.S. inflation test

    World bond yields, however, continued to ease from multi-year highs and the dollar trod water ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report due later in the day that should offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. Crude oil resumed its uptrend as a big drawdown in U.S. inventories underscored the ongoing tightness in the market. Japan's blue-chip Nikkei started the day almost 1% higher before beginning a steady slide that took it close to negative territory.

  • Bad-Debt Managers Urged To Support Developers: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest bad-debt managers are moving to support cash-strapped real estate developers at the urging of policy makers in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to official efforts to contain the fallout from a string of defaults.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to

  • What Electric Car Owners Want You to Know Before You Invest in an EV

    Many internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle owners have reservations about buying an electric car. Here's what to know before you make the more eco-friendly investment.

  • Oil little changed as investors eye U.S.-Iran talks

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels - their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said. U.S. product supplied - the best proxy for demand - peaked at 21.9 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks due to strong economic activity nationwide, EIA data showed.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get