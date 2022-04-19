IPhone City Is Operating Normally Despite China Covid Lockdowns

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest iPhone assembly campus, on the outskirts of the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, is operating normally despite lockdowns and mass Covid-19 testing in the area that began last week, the official Henan Daily reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A surge in Covid infections in Shanghai led to extensive disruptions there, and Zhengzhou’s decision late Friday to implement a quarantine raised concerns that Foxconn Technology Group’s facility may have to limit operations. The sprawling assembly site’s importance to Apple Inc.’s smartphone supply chain has earned the locality the nickname of iPhone City. Local authorities on Monday morning ordered a fresh round of mass testing.

“Production at the Foxconn campus is proceeding well with some 200,000 workers,” the newspaper said, citing Foxconn managers within the compound. The Taiwanese company is cooperating with local government and putting measures in place to ensure worker safety. “The supply lines haven’t been affected by Covid.”

Read more: IPhone City Staff in China to Undergo Mandatory Virus Tests

President Xi Jinping has championed a zero-tolerance approach to Covid and his administration has held firm, even as public anger and economic costs mount.

“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” Xi said during a trip to the island province of Hainan, the official Xinhua News Agency reported last week.

Many factories across China’s electronics manufacturing hubs of Shanghai, Kunshan and Suzhou have either halted operations completely or are only able to maintain partial production due to stringent restrictions on personnel movement and logistics.

Tesla Inc., iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp., Apple laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc. and many other electronics parts makers were forced to pause production, causing ripples of disruption beyond China’s borders. Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp. said last week it will suspend production at two domestic factories for a second time because of supply challenges caused by China’s virus outbreak.

Read more: Shanghai Unveils Business Restart Plan on Supply-Chain Woes

Shanghai on Saturday unveiled plans to resume work in the city and said businesses should formulate plans for closed-loop management, where workers live on-site and are tested regularly. Quanta has resumed partial production in Shanghai, according to Xinhua. Tesla is also calling back its workers in the city to prepare for resumption of production as soon as this week, after a weeks-long suspension, Bloomberg News has reported.

On Monday, senior Chinese officials including Vice Premier Liu He highlighted the need to stabilize the supply chain in a meeting, according to a Xinhua report. They announced measures including creating white lists of manufacturers and foreign trade firms and leveraging 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) to help resolve supply chain issues.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Top Steeltown Returns to Partial Lockdown, Mass Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tangshan, a steelmaking hub about 100 miles from Beijing, has re-enforced Covid-19 lockdowns in some districts just over a week after lifting city-wide curbs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Ons

  • Analysis-Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

    Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon. This year, EV demand has stayed strong even as the average cost of lithium-ion battery cells soared to an estimated $160 per kilowatt-hour in the first quarter from $105 last year. For a smaller vehicle like the Hongguang Mini, the best-selling EV in China, the higher battery costs added almost $1,500, equal to 30% of the sticker price.

  • Spence one step closer to undisputed welterweight title after 10th-round TKO of Ugas

    For an instant — and it’s that fleeting moment which makes prize fighting so captivating — Yordenis Ugas nearly upset the boxing universe.

  • Amazon to Undergo Racial Audit, Led by Former AG Lynch

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it agreed to undergo an independent racial equity audit, joining companies including Citigroup Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. in performing such reviews. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out

  • Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeal over namesake river

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal by the Penobscot Indian Nation in its fight with Maine over ownership and regulation of the tribe’s namesake river. It was a bitter defeat for the tribe that sued a decade ago, claiming the Penobscot River is part of its reservation. Penobscot Chief Kirk Francis said it was a disappointing outcome in a legal case that goes to the “core identity of the Penobscot Nation.”

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Wednesday. Investors Should Prepare for Disappointment.

    Investors typically have high expectations for Tesla earnings. The EV pioneer's report on Wednesday might not deliver.

  • Sri Lanka Officially Requests Rapid IMF Funds Amid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka has requested the International Monetary Fund for a speedy bailout package as officials battle to save the island nation from economic troubles that have snowballed into a deepening political crisis.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukra

  • Mexican president sees 'treason' behind power bill defeat, businesses relieved

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Monday excoriated opposition lawmakers for voting down a major electricity reform, though business groups were cheered by Sunday's vote, which lifted some of the investor uncertainty clouding the country's energy market. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decried the defeat of his bid to change the constitution to tighten state control of the power market as "treason," though it could lower the risk of Mexico becoming embroiled in costly trade disputes. Although the law's defeat offered a measure of relief to investors, considerable uncertainty remains for businesses that have been unsettled by a raft of efforts by Lopez Obrador to reinforce state domination of the industry.

  • Corn Rallies Further From Decade High as War Stokes Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn extended a rally from a decade high on concern over dwindling supplies amid the war in Ukraine and slower planting in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtFutures in Chicago ro

  • Pro-Gun Group Argues Georgia's New Gun Law Could Be Dangerous

    Other states, including Wisconsin, South Carolina, Indiana and Nebraska, have enacted similar concealed-weapon laws.

  • China Vows to Ease Supply Chain Woes in Foreign Chamber Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese officials pledged in a meeting with foreign chambers to address supply chain concerns while reaffirming their commitment to the country’s Covid Zero strategy, according to participants.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mari

  • China developers speed up diversification after debt-led growth fuels crisis

    Chinese developers are heeding Beijing's call and accelerating a push into asset-light businesses such as property services and commercial real estate to cut their reliance on a high-debt, high-turnover model blamed for a liquidity crisis in the sector. KWG Group Holdings, CIFI Holdings and state-backed China Resources Land were among developers that listed diversification plans along with their recent financial results. The diversification moves come even as property companies are targeting asset sales to raise cash for repaying creditors and, according to analysts and developers, will pile cost pressure on the smaller firms.

  • Pakistan warns neighbor Afghanistan not to shelter militants

    Pakistan fired off a sharp warning Sunday to Afghanistan's hard-line religious rulers to stop sheltering homegrown Pakistani Taliban militants who have staged increasingly deadly attacks against the country’s military. The warning followed Afghan reports that Pakistani aircraft late Friday carried out bombing raids in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost and Kunar provinces, killing civilians. Pakistan has so far refused to comment on the Afghan allegations, instead accusing the Afghan Taliban of doing nothing to stop attacks against Pakistan by militants in Afghanistan.

  • Column: Bristol on dirt was messy, unusual entertainment

    Credit must be given to NASCAR for at long last shaking up the status quo and trying new things, no matter how outlandish the idea. Progressive thinking is how the Cup Series wound up back at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway for a second consecutive year, this time racing late into the night on Easter Sunday — a previously taboo date for a sport deeply entrenched in the Bible Belt. The first edition of Bristol dirt last year had its challenges.

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump on DiDi Delisting Plan, Regulation Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology stocks slumped as trading resumed in Hong Kong after the long weekend, with continued concern over government regulation and a potential delisting of U.S.-traded shares dampening sentiment.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukrai

  • Why Nvidia Stock Zigzagged on Monday

    Rising interest rates spook investors, but a positive earnings report from TSMC helps to calm the market.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • Is Google Stock A Buy? Smaller Earnings Beats Expected

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Investors ‘have to look at alternative types of investments’ right now: Strategist

    Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist, and Brian Jacobsen, Allspring Global Investments Senior Investments Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market outlooks amid supply chain and Fed interest rate hike concerns, how to better position portfolios, inflation