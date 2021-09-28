iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

Ferrari and Exor, its holding company, said yesterday it had signed a long term agreement to collaborate with LoveFrom, the company Mr Ive founded when he left Apple in 2019.

Mr Ive played an integral role designing and developing breakthrough Apple products such as the iMax, iPod, iPhone and iPad. He was one of the leading figures credited with Apple’s rise from a fading computer firm to one of the world’s most valuable companies.

A statement from the companies yesterday said the deal would “bring together Ferrari’s legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom’s unrivalled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world changing products”.

Mr Ive and his business partner Marc Newson said: “As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team.”

Sir Jony Ive - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sir Jony Ive - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ferrari is due to launch its first electric car in 2025. It is also expanding into fashion under the leadership of John Elkann, boss of its holding company Exor.

Earlier this year Exor agreed to buy a stake in French shoe and bag maker Christian Louboutin for €541m (£462m). Ferrari has also embraced fashion, and in June presented its first collection of designer looks.

Mr Ive's LoveFrom also announced a “multi-year relationship” with Airbnb last October to design new products and services, having worked on a redesign of the short-term rental company's logo in 2014.

