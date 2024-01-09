An iPhone fell thousands of feet from an Alaska Airlines flight and still works. Scientists explain how physics played a role.

Even as serious questions emerged about why a door plug flew off one of Alaska Airlines’ new Boeing jets last week and forced an emergency landing, one question was on the mind of many cell phone users: How in the world did an iPhone reportedly fall some 16,000 feet from the aircraft and survive intact?

Social media channels were abuzz with discussion and speculation over how the phone could have still been operable and whether the phone’s survival might find its way into an advertising campaign. USA TODAY reached out to two scientists who explained how physics played a role.

David Rakestraw, a senior scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, works with students as part of the laboratory's science and math education program. He often talks with students about cell phones, phone drop tests, and how students can do sophisticated experiments with their phones.

In this case, at least three things likely worked in the phone’s favor, Rakestraw explained.

First, phone manufacturers have been working to make phones stronger and stronger, given the number of tumbles our mobile devices take, from much shorter distances. Phone cases and screen protectors also help buffer a phone when it falls, he said. And finally, the location of the phone’s crash landing might have made all the difference.

How was the cell phone found?

A Vancouver, Washington, man, Sean Bates, posted on X that he found the iPhone on Sunday after the National Transportation Safety Board asked residents in the area to search for any pieces that might have fallen from the jet during the emergency.

Bates told a local television station he found the phone alongside a road, under a bush. He said the phone was still in airplane mode, with a baggage receipt for the Alaska Airlines flight still on its screen.

Bates turned the phone over to the NTSB, and on Monday, the safety board’s chair, Jennifer Homendy, posted a message on X to Bates, thanking him for his help.

The exact model of the phone or the case manufacturer isn't yet known.

How did the phone survive?

When anything moving is dropped, it has momentum – mass times velocity, Rakestraw said. What matters is when the object stops and what stops it. He compared it to the difference between hitting a brick wall versus falling on a pillow. The pillow slows the impact down over a longer period of time than the brick wall.

It’s the reason passenger cars and trucks have airbags, to absorb the force by slowing down the moment of impact. It’s also the reason racetracks have Steel and Foam Energy Reduction (SAFER) barriers to protect drivers, by absorbing and reducing energy when a race car hits a wall.

Phone cases are made of material that flexes a bit and gives upon impact, he said. “It has the ability to crunch a little bit.”

John Lovell, an investigator-in-charge for the National Transportation Safety Board, researches why a door plug might have come off during an Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

Slowing down the momentum

The iPhone surely reached terminal velocity early in its fall, said Lou Bloomfield, an emeritus professor of physics at the University of Virginia. That means its downward velocity increased until the upward force of air resistance, also known as drag, “balanced the downward force of gravity (the iPhone's weight) so that the iPhone stopped accelerating downward and simply coasted at a constant velocity,” Bloomfield said.

The iPhone may have tumbled as it fell, so that it countered stronger air resistance, he said, estimating the phone's velocity “wasn’t all that fast – probably less than 100 miles per hour and maybe significantly less than that.”

In experiments with falling pennies, pennies tumble and hit terminal velocity at about 25 mph, Bloomfield said. “A tumbling iPhone should flutter down like a big penny, traveling faster than a penny but not so fast that it can't tolerate an impact with a soft lawn,” he said.

A key factor is where the phone fell. If it had fallen just a few feet to the side and hit the road instead of the bushes, it could have been a very different story, Rakestraw said. “The phone got lucky by hitting a natural environment where the momentum was slower."

It's likely the phone was hitting and bouncing among branches as it fell, further absorbing the impact of the fall long before the phone hit the ground, he said.

"Phones are designed to take a pretty strong impulse,” he said. “We’re trying to make that impulse take place over a longer period of time.”

A worst-case scenario is for the corner of the phone to hit something hard.

How are cell phones helping science education?

Rakestraw and the students don't just study what happens with someone drops a cell phone. The lab works with students in a program to improve science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in the nation.

The laboratory has developed a website with thousands of pages of experiments students can do with their smartphones, he said. Cell phones “allow the students at even the poorest-resourced high schools in the country to do better experiments” than those taking place at some of the best universities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iPhone fell tens of thousands of feet from Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet