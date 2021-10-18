iPhone maker Foxconn reveals 3 new electric vehicles with names eerily similar to Tesla's

Tim Levin
·2 min read
Foxconn Model C
Foxconn's Model C SUV. Foxconn

  • Apple supplier Foxconn is getting into the electric-vehicle game.

  • It revealed three electric prototypes during an event on Monday: an SUV, a sedan, and a bus.

  • Foxconn plans to build a range of EVs for car companies.

Foxconn, the largest electronics contract manufacturer in the world and Apple's main iPhone supplier, is getting into the electric-vehicle business.

During an event on Monday, the Taiwanese tech giant unveiled its first three prototype vehicles: a bus, an SUV, and a sedan. Foxconn doesn't plan to sell consumer EVs itself, but rather to build them for auto industry customers, which will sell the vehicles under their own brand names.

The SUV, called the Model C, will offer seating for up to seven people, a range of up to 435 miles, and a 0-62-mph time of 3.8 seconds, Foxconn said. The Model E, a big luxury sedan, promises 750 horsepower and a range of up to 466 miles. Tesla's longest-range car can go 405 miles on a full battery, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Foxconn Model E.
Foxconn's Model E sedan. Foxconn

Foxconn also showed off an electric bus called the Model T.

Foxconn's product names sound eerily similar to Tesla's lineup, which comprises the Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Model X. Ford's claim to fame was the Model T, and the company also owns the US trademark for the Model E name. That blocked Tesla from naming its third vehicle the Model E, forcing it to swap in a "3" instead.

All the EVs were developed by Foxtron, a joint venture between Foxconn and Yulon Group, a Taiwanese automaker. Foxconn envisions an EV platform that can be adapted for a wide range of vehicles. Yulon will be Foxconn's first EV customer.

Foxconn Model T bus.
Foxconn's Model T bus. Foxconn

Foxconn is making inroads into the US automotive space as well. It recently announced an agreement to buy the Ohio factory of EV startup Lordstown Motors. Foxconn will take over production of Lordstown's first vehicle, a pickup truck, as part of the deal. Foxconn also is working with Fisker, another EV startup, to build one of its models starting in 2023.

Foxconn's big EV debut comes amid various reports that Apple is on the hunt for a company to manufacture its own electric car.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone-maker Foxconn shows off its first EVs

    It's better known as the giant firm that makes many of Apple's iPhones. But Monday (October 18) saw Taiwan's Foxconn unveil its first electric vehicles. The sedan, SUV and bus will be made by its new Foxtron joint venture with Taiwan car maker Yulon Motor. It's all part of a bid to move beyond just making gadgets for other brands. Foxconn founder Terry Gou says it's a big day for him in more ways than one: "In all my life, 71 years, this is the best birthday present ever, a new era of environmentally friendly and energy-saving electric vehicles. For Taiwan, it is the proof of its real industrial power."The world's biggest maker of electronics for other firms, Foxconn admits it's a novice at EVs. But it's moving fast to catch up. This year it signed deals with firms including U.S. startup Fisker. And it enlisted Italian design house Pininfarina to craft the new sedan. Now it will be sold outside Taiwan by an as-yet unnamed carmaker. The bus will be sold under the Foxtron name and will start running in southern Taiwan next year. As for the SUV, it will hit the market in 2023 under one of Yulon's brands.

  • Chevy Corvair Junkyard Homes Rotting Relics

    This is where Corvairs go to die.

  • 2022 Toyota Highlander Review | It takes the Bronze (Edition)

    With its smaller-than-average size, the V6-powered 2022 Toyota Highlander is a bit of niche choice among three-row SUVs. The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a totally different story, however, for one extremely good reason: it gets 35 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. When you consider that the only other hybrid three-row SUV is the even-smaller Kia Sorento, the Highlander's size deficiency all of a sudden is less of an issue.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • What’s Better, a Ford F-150 or a Rivian R1T? Barron’s Rode in Both.

    Barron's drove a Rivian R1T a week after riding in an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. Both are impressive vehicles.

  • 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor First Drive Review | Borrowing some of Bronco's party tricks

    The 2021 F-150 Tremor is Ford’s latest addition to its mid-tier off-roading family. Joining the Super Duty and Ranger models of the same name, the new half-ton slots in between the FX4 off-road package and its full-blown Raptor model(s), giving potential buyers access to increased capability without having to cough up the sort of money its halo trucks go for. When Ford first announced the half-ton variant of the Tremor, we equated it to a Junior-Varsity Raptor.

  • Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

    Global automakers and tech companies are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories and prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. The moves come on top of previous plans from Ford and General Motors to build five U.S. battery factories in anticipation of the shift to electric power.

  • Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

    The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group will produce cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets, said its chairman, Young Liu. Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., enters a crowded global market with electrics being offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.

  • India’s New Jio World Mall Gives Luxury Brands More Space in Mumbai

    The opening of the Jio World Drive mall, spread over 17.5 acres in the Maker Maxity complex close to the upscale areas of Bandra and Khar, has injected life into India's premium retail segment.

  • Philippine forces kill 4 suspected Chinese drug dealers

    Philippine law enforcers backed by troops killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation on Monday, the national police chief said. Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks, he said.

  • Disney has 15 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."

  • Which Of These Pontiac GTOs Would You Rather Have?

    It's hard to choose sometimes...

  • I tried Gordon Ramsay's recipe for air-fryer steak and it only took 20 minutes for a perfect result

    I tried the famous chef's recipe for cooking rib-eye steak in an air fryer and I'm now convinced this is the best, easiest way to cook meat.

  • Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Will Be Early, and Different, This Year

    Subscribers to the Walmart+ service will be able to shop sales scheduled for November four hours earlier than other customers.

  • Zoo Animals Smashing and Eating Pumpkins Is A Fall Delight

    Oregon Zoo's animal residents are getting a fun taste of Fall with some delicious pumpkins. Watching them smash and snack on them is a true delight. The post Zoo Animals Smashing and Eating Pumpkins Is A Fall Delight appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Ford Bronco Everglades is official, arrives next summer with the Raptor

    The 2022 Bronco Everglades is official, with a winch and a snorkel to boot. The Everglades package was one of the Easter eggs discovered in Ford's ordering system in September. The system showed it bearing a 922A order code and applicable to the four-door Bronco models only.

  • Gen Z fuels a surge in low-tech, early 2000s nostalgia

    Older brands, trends and technologies are making a comeback as younger consumers desperately chase slower, less chaotic times. The big picture: TikTok's algorithm makes it easy for flashback items to resurface and quickly go viral both on its platform and eventually on other social networks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePlenty of Gen Z TikTok users have gone viral making fun of Millennials, but Gen Z TikTok users are also fuel

  • Can INDI EV Make an Electric Car?

    We got a nice walkaround of an early prototype but don’t yet know what to think.

  • Bitcoin is overbought and due for a pullback, says hedge fund chief who still expects it to hit $250,000 in 5 years

    Morgan Creek Capital chief Mark Yusko noted that bitcoin tumbled as much as 17% to around $44,000 after El Salvador adopted it as legal tender.

  • A 4-time F1 world champion has slammed the sport's organizers and questioned if they have any morals

    The Aston Martin driver was speaking after the arrival of Qatar to the calendar, joining the likes of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Hungary.