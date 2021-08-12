IPhone Maker Hon Hai’s Profit Beats as Covid Fuels Gadget Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s main assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported profit that topped estimates on strong demand for gadgets from smartphones to servers as the pandemic continues to rage.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$29.8 billion ($1.07 billion) in the three months ended June, beating the NT$25.7 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Sales rose 20% to NT$1.35 trillion, according to numbers reported previously.

Demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs while Covid continues to spread globally. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data-center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.

However, a persistent shortage of chips and other components is weighing on Hon Hai, the flagship unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, and its partners. Hon Hai predicted that sales at its consumer electronics business, which includes the iPhone, will decline this quarter compared with the previous three months.

The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTake

Apple warned analysts about a component shortage in April and said in late July that supply constraints will affect the iPhone and iPad in the current quarter. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said in May that component shortages will affect shipments by 10% this year. In recent weeks, several chipmakers and car firms have said the chip crunch is far from over.

To ensure sufficient supplies going forward, Hon Hai has struck various semiconductor pacts. It agreed to acquire a mature 6-inch wafer plant from Macronix International Co., and is setting up a chip joint venture with Yageo Corp.

The Taiwanese company is also targeting electric vehicles to diversify its business beyond making gadgets for Apple, which accounts for about 50% of its revenue.

Story continues

Foxconn has created an open EV platform, inked a manufacturing deal with U.S.-based Fisker Inc. and reached an agreement to partner with Stellantis NV on a joint venture to develop digital car cockpits. It has also struck a multibillion-dollar EV partnership with Thailand’s state-owned conglomerate PTT Pcl.

Foxconn is among a coterie of suppliers and assemblers set to vie for a role in the production of a potential Apple car.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.