IPhone Maker Hon Hai’s Profit Beats as Covid Fuels Gadget Demand

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s main assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported profit that topped estimates on strong demand for gadgets from smartphones to servers as the pandemic continues to rage.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$29.8 billion ($1.07 billion) in the three months ended June, beating the NT$25.7 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Sales rose 20% to NT$1.35 trillion, according to numbers reported previously.

Demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs while Covid continues to spread globally. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data-center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.

However, a persistent shortage of chips and other components is weighing on Hon Hai, the flagship unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, and its partners. Hon Hai predicted that sales at its consumer electronics business, which includes the iPhone, will decline this quarter compared with the previous three months.

The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTake

Apple warned analysts about a component shortage in April and said in late July that supply constraints will affect the iPhone and iPad in the current quarter. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said in May that component shortages will affect shipments by 10% this year. In recent weeks, several chipmakers and car firms have said the chip crunch is far from over.

To ensure sufficient supplies going forward, Hon Hai has struck various semiconductor pacts. It agreed to acquire a mature 6-inch wafer plant from Macronix International Co., and is setting up a chip joint venture with Yageo Corp.

The Taiwanese company is also targeting electric vehicles to diversify its business beyond making gadgets for Apple, which accounts for about 50% of its revenue.

Foxconn has created an open EV platform, inked a manufacturing deal with U.S.-based Fisker Inc. and reached an agreement to partner with Stellantis NV on a joint venture to develop digital car cockpits. It has also struck a multibillion-dollar EV partnership with Thailand’s state-owned conglomerate PTT Pcl.

Foxconn is among a coterie of suppliers and assemblers set to vie for a role in the production of a potential Apple car.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three Australian publishers accuse Facebook of unfairly taking their content

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Three Australian publishers of lifestyle content say Facebook Inc used their articles on its just-launched news service after refusing to negotiate licensing deals, and that the country's tough new internet law has failed to protect them. Australia this year passed a law that pressured Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to sign deals with some of the country's biggest news companies by threatening government intervention. While most of Australia's main media firms have signed deals, some smaller outlets say the law has not stopped their content generating clicks and advertising revenue for Facebook without compensation.

  • Investing in Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) a year ago would have delivered you a 77% gain

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you...

  • Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit beats estimates

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn reported a better-than expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to strong demand for technology products from clients, such as Apple Inc, as people continued to telecommute amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The world's largest contract electronics maker reported April-June net profit of T$29.779 billion ($1.07 billion), up 30% from a year earlier. Foxconn said the stronger-than-expected figures were driven by its key consumer products, mainly smartphones, as more people work and study from home globally due to the pandemic.

  • Analysts Expect Breakeven For Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Before Long

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hammerson plc's...

  • The infrastructure package unlikely to ‘move the needle’ on investor sentiment: Strategist

    Brian Jacobsen, Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the market amid the Senate’s passing of the $1T infrastructure bill, inflation fears, and opportunities in the overall market.

  • Henkel cautious on costs, supply chains, even as sales jump

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer goods group Henkel voiced concern about rising prices and over-stretched supply chains, although it raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after its business rebounded above pre-crisis levels in the first half. "The exceptionally sharp rise in raw material prices and strained supply chains will weigh heavily on the economy in the further course of the year," Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said. Henkel was trying to limit the impact on profits, he added, and also said growth rates would probably slow in the second half of 2021 versus the first half as the rebound in industrial demand began in the second half of 2020.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now Amid Bullish Fundamentals? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Shows

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • Asia Stocks Dip on Wider China Curbs, Virus Spread: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks dipped Thursday as China’s regulatory push sapped sentiment, overshadowing a record Wall Street close on easing inflation and reduced concern about an imminent pull back in Federal Reserve stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific equities was set for its first retreat this week, with Japan steady but Hong Kong declining. U.S. and European contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell amid a rotation to c

  • JPMorgan Is Converting 4 Mutual Funds to ETFs. It’s All About Investor Demand.

    JPMorgan Chase is the latest to enter the booming space of actively managed exchange-traded funds. The financial giant announced on Wednesday plans to convert four of its U.S. mutual funds, with $10 billion in assets, into ETFs next year—if its fund board approves the change. The mutual funds are the $5 billion JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity Fund (OEIAX); the $1.1 billion JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Index Fund (OMEAX); the $2.2 billion JPMorgan Realty Income Fund (URTAX); and the $1.4 billion JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond Fund (JIMAX).

  • Fisker vs.Tesla: Which Stock Will Drive Ahead?

    Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that intends to make 50% of all new vehicles sold in the United States electric by 2030, in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. This has resulted in a renewed interest among investors in electric vehicle (EV) stocks. Let us compare two companies: Tesla, an established player when it comes to EVs, and Fisker, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. Fisker (FSR

  • Fisker Is Selling Convertible Bonds. Why That’s Bad for Its Stock.

    The EV company is selling bonds that can become equity, something that could eventually dilute existing shareholders.

  • Southwest warns on profits as Delta variant spurs cancellations

    (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co warned on Wednesday that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit bookings and increased cancellations, hurting its chances at profitability this quarter. The rapid surge in cases of the variant has pushed U.S. hospitalizations to a six-month high, prompting governments in areas such as Hawaii to reimpose restrictions and threatening a recovery in travel demand. Dallas-based Southwest cut its forecast for third-quarter operating revenue by three to four percentage points from its prior outlook issued just three weeks ago, the first major U.S. carrier to trim guidance as a result of the variant.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Gold’s Rebound Fizzles as Inflation Puts Taper Timing in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold wavered after its biggest gain in three months as moderating U.S. inflation clouded the outlook for when the Federal Reserve may start easing stimulus.Consumer prices in the U.S. climbed at a slower pace last month than in June, according to data released on Wednesday. That triggered a move higher for gold as concerns about the Fed’s urgency to pull back on monetary stimulus softened, though prices are still lower this week after a flash crash on Monday.Kansas City Fed Presid

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,