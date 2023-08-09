New iPhone update to move red 'end call' button

Apple's iPhone will get a software update next month that could test users' ability to fight muscle memory, as the big red "end call" button moves to another part of the screen. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Apple's iPhone will get a software update next month that could test users' ability to fight muscle memory, as the big red "end call" button moves to another part of the screen.

The new phone call screen, which will be featured in a series of updates coming to iOS 17, will relocate the red hang up button from the bottom center of the screen to the lower right corner. The new call screen is already available to download in a beta version for developers.

The update, which will be released in September after Apple's new iPhone models are announced, is one of the biggest in years for iPhone's phone app.

Users who fail to adapt quickly to the new call screen could accidentally hit the FaceTime button or the button that accesses iPhone's dial pad. According to developers, Apple is pushing the controls closer together and to the bottom of the screen where it's easier to access on larger iPhone models. The red "end call" button will no longer stand alone.

Another new tool coming to iOS 17 is called Live Voicemail, which will transcribe a caller's voice message in real time. Callers can also leave video messages on FaceTime. And a tool called NameDrop will allow users to share contact information by holding two iPhones close together, according to information revealed at Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference in May.

iPhone users can also look forward to better autocorrect and an improved Siri.