iPhone sale turns into armed robbery in Lexington where two are arrested, police say

Noah Feit
·2 min read

A sale of an iPhone that was set up online turned into an armed robbery, and a busy road was closed before two people were arrested, the Lexington Police Department said Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a business at 5400 Sunset Boulevard, police said in a news release. That’s a Zaxby’s in an area densely packed with restaurants and businesses about a mile east of North Lake Drive.

A man told police he posted a new iPhone for sale online and agreed to meet potential buyers in person, according to the release.

When they met, the seller handed the iPhone to a man who was a passenger in a vehicle, police said. While he held the iPhone, the man later identified as Gabriel Brunson, Jr., pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the seller, telling him to back up as he and a woman later identified as Sierra Fletcher quickly drove away, according to the release.

The armed robbery victim called the police and gave them the license plate information and vehicle description, according to the release.

Officers patrolling the area saw the vehicle on Corley Mill Road and stopped it on Sunset Boulevard near Interstate 20, police said. Sunset Boulevard was temporarily closed because of the traffic stop, police tweeted.

Officers found two handguns in the vehicle along with the stolen iPhone, according to the release.

No injuries were reported by police.

The 18-year-old Brunson, of Hopkins, and 31-year-old Fletcher, of Columbia were arrested on charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said. Fletcher was also charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the release.

Brunson and Fletcher were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where they are being held while waiting for a bond hearing, police said.

“This armed robbery is a good reminder that there can be risks with meeting strangers from the internet to sell or buy things,” Chief Terrence Green said in the release. “Please know that the Lexington Police Department has an Internet Purchase Exchange Location that is under video monitoring 24-hours a day. Telling someone that you’ll meet them at the police department is one step that can be taken to ensure your safety during these transactions.”

