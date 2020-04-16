The Morning After: Apple's iPhone SE returns for 2020

While the big news of the day is Apple’s cheap-yet-powerful new iPhone SE, I’m waiting to see how much interest there is in the other product it’s putting on sale. Apple opened pre-orders for its new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, which makes the slate an even more powerful competitor for traditional laptops, if you’re willing to part with $299 (11-inch) or $349 (12.9-inch) for the peripheral that includes a trackpad for you power users.

Apple's new iPhone SE is surprisingly powerful for $399

Pre-orders open Friday morning at 8 AM ET, shipments start next week.

Apple

For just $50 more than the Magic Keyboard, you can buy an iPhone that packs Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chipset into a 4.7-inch frame. While it doesn’t have the same sensor seen in more expensive iPhone 11 devices and drops Night Mode capturing, the single lens 12MP setup managed to impress us at first glance.

Also, in an increasingly face-masked world, this iPhone includes TouchID for easy unlocking. Check below for Chris Velazco’s first impressions, or go direct to spec-for-spec comparisons vs. other iPhones and other similarly priced devices.

Disney will release a behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Mandalorian’ on Star Wars Day

That’s May 4th.

'The Mandalorian'

Now there’ll be two things to watch on Disney+.

Official 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' Tamagotchis are on the way

I have some questions about the manufacturing process first.

Tamagotchi

First rumored back in December 2019, the Evangelion x Tamagotchi pairing has resulted in “Evacchi,” and they’ll be landing on June 13th.

The line-up includes three Tamagotchis, each with 20 angel variations that need to be carefully raised and trained not only to simply thrive within the Evangelion universe but also to avoid Longinus’ debilitating spear.

SunFounder PiCar V

Charter is the first cable company with a deal for HBO Max

In case you haven’t cut the cord yet.

HBO Max

We know HBO will get more into streaming when the Max service launches next month, but what does that mean for people who pay for it via their cable company? Charter is the first provider to cut a deal and give us some answers. Just like HBO Now customers online, existing customers on Spectrum will get the expanded Max content library -- with Friends, South Park, a new Perry Mason show and a late-night show hosted by Elmo, to name a few -- for the same price.

