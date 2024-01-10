iPhone still works after falling 16,000ft from damaged Alaska Airlines jet

An iPhone was reportedly discovered undamaged after being sucked out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 that suffered a door plug failure on a flight bound for Southern California. The device was found still operational in a Washington neighborhood by someone on a walk who spotted it under a bush in some damp grass. Many were shocked to see the phone looked in relatively good shape despite the dramatic journey it had been on, with some pointing out their own phones have shattered falling short distances. A physicist told The Daily Mail wind resistance proabably slowed the phone's descent and the combination of dense bush and soft, damp grass probably helped the device land relatively unscathed. He added that had the phone would have probably suffered catastrophic damage had it impacted a hard surface like concrete or asphalt. KTLA's Andy Riesmeyer reports.

