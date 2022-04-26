IPO Drought Places HKEX Among World’s Worst-Performing Bourses

Filipe Pacheco
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. is among the worst-performing listed bourses worldwide this year as China’s extended corporate clampdown and pandemic-related woes have caused large initial public offerings to disappear.

The exchange’s shares have retreated about 28% in 2022, just behind those of Moscow’s bourse and cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc. HKEX is due to deliver earnings on Wednesday, with first-quarter net income expected to slump 23%, according to an average of six estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Hong Kong hasn’t hosted any IPO larger than $1 billion so far this year. Overall proceeds in the Asian financial hub have slumped, with the vast majority of newcomers plunging below the listing price after they debuted. Losses in Chinese stocks have deepened this year as strict lockdowns add to persistent worries over regulation and rising global interest rates.

READ: China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

The bourse’s earnings “may be pressured by weak stock market sentiment, pandemic restrictions in the city and fewer IPOs by Chinese unicorns facing cybersecurity reviews or tighter overseas listing rules,” said Sharnie Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

On the listing front, the exchange is yet to see significant revenue generated by Chinese companies already public in the U.S. and seeking to trade closer to home through so-called homecoming offers, as they aim to hedge against an expulsion stateside due to accounting scrutiny.

Such deals were cited by bankers and analysts late last year as a potentially active niche for the city’s exchange, but a further slump in equity markets has lowered valuations and made the deals less appealing.

“Hong Kong still stands to gain from a shift in U.S.-listed Chinese companies to the city and mutual market access programs,” said BI’s Wong.

Some U.S.-listed companies such as Nio Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group opted for a listing by way of introduction, a simpler and cheaper process that doesn’t involve raising new funds. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. was also considering the mechanism before it suspended plans in March for a listing that was initially expected around the summer.

READ: Didi’s Move From NYSE to Hong Kong — What to Know: QuickTake

