IPO Edge to Host Air Mobility III with Joby Aviation April 14

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPO Edge
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mobility is being redefined. Joby Aviation, which is going public through a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), has aggressive plans to put 1,000 electric, vertical take-off and landing passenger aircraft (eVTOLs) in service by 2026. And the best part: you’ll be able to order one from your smartphone. Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc. and the U.S. Air Force are all on board.

Hear from Joby Aviation’s senior leadership Wednesday, April 14 at 12:00 EDT in a virtual event to discuss the company’s cutting-edge air mobility technology, the regulatory landscape, along with investment opportunities.

To register, please CLICK HERE.

The event, hosted in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will include a group panel discussion, one-on-one interviews, along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately one hour.

Paul Sciarra, Dan Elwell and JoeBen Bevirt

Speakers include:

  • JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joby Aviation

  • Paul Sciarra, Executive Chairman of Joby Aviation

  • Dan Elwell, Advisor for Joby Aviation

Topics Include:

  • Plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft

  • Timeline for commercial launch

  • Training airplane pilots

  • Integration with the Uber app

  • Regulatory considerations

  • SPACs and other paths to the public markets

About the Panelists:

JoeBen Bevirt

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Joby Aviation

JoeBen is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joby Aviation and has led the team since its inception, more than a decade ago. He has dedicated his life to driving radical innovation in electric propulsion and robotics. In 1999, JoeBen co-founded Velocity11 to develop high-performance robotic laboratory systems, which was acquired by Agilent Technologies. In 2005, he founded Joby Inc., a company that develops useful and delightful consumer products including the popular Gorillapod flexible camera tripod.

Paul Sciarra

Executive Chairman, Joby Aviation

Paul Sciarra is Joby Aviation’s Executive Chairman and was its first outside investor. Lending his deep product knowledge and business acumen to the company, he was instrumental in the move to a four-seat aircraft operating within a service-based model. Paul’s proven ability to lead world-changing companies by building products designed around the customer is best exhibited by his role as the co-founder and CEO of Pinterest. After Pinterest, Paul was an entrepreneur-in-residence at the leading venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Dan Elwell

Advisor, Joby Aviation

Dan is an Advisor for Joby Aviation. Previously the Deputy and Acting Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, he was responsible for the safety and efficiency of the world’s single largest aerospace system, and had oversight of the FAA’s multibillion-dollar NextGen air traffic control modernization program. He served as Senior Advisor on Aviation to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and as the FAA’s Assistant Administrator for Policy, Planning and Environment. Prior to government service, Dan was a military and commercial pilot.

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Recommended Stories

  • If You Invested $1000 in ON Semiconductor Corp. 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • U.S., European consumers warm up to electric vehicles, but remain wary of price: survey

    European and U.S. buyers are warming up to the idea of purchasing a battery-powered vehicle, but continue to have concerns over the price of the technology, a survey showed, underscoring the need for government subsidies to reach EV sales and environmental goals. The share of consumers eyeing the purchase of a fully electric vehicle has grown significantly, according to an annual survey by OC&C Strategy Consultants, released on Monday exclusively to Reuters. It surveyed more than 7,500 global consumers between December and January.

  • Movie Stocks: Buy This, Not That

    If I were to compare the stocks of IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), it's basically a monster movie right now. If you buy shares of IMAX, you're betting on King Kong. Godzilla is the mountain of debt AMC owes to the banks.

  • Uber says demand for rides is recovering faster than driver availability

    Uber said its total gross bookings hit the highest level in its history during the month of March.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now After $2.8 Billion Fine? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • CEOs plot next moves against restrictive voting laws after historic Zoom summit

    Top CEOs plan to get dramatically tougher on state legislators over proposed new restrictions on voting.Driving the news: After a weekend Zoom summit, the CEOs are threatening to withhold campaign contributions — and to punish states by yanking investments in factories, stadiums and other lucrative projects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe call included a long list of business luminaries, including James Murdoch, Ken Chenault, Ken Frazier, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and executives of Delta, United and American Airlines.Why it matters: After a slow response to Georgia's new limits, corporate America is suddenly makes voting access a foremost issue — and is going beyond words with sweeping economic threats. Saturday's historic Zoom summit was organized by Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale School of Management, who told me the execs "fortified each other": "There was no sense of fear."The call included 90 business leaders, plus 30 other experts and aides.A post-summit statement said: "CEOs who participated in a live poll indicated they will re-evaluate donations to candidates supporting bills that restrict voting rights and many would reconsider investments in states which act upon such proposals."Go deeper: CEOs are the new lawmakersLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iran calls blackout at underground atomic facility 'nuclear terrorism.' Israeli outlets blame an Israeli cyberattack.

    Suspicion for Sunday's attack fall on US ally Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said he'll be 'essentially blind' for a month after emergency eye surgery

    Crenshaw said he underwent emergency surgery Friday in Houston for a detached retina in his left eye. He won't be able to see for at least a month.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said Derek Chauvin violated protocol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, but he doesn't think the officer committed a crime

    The former officer, who spoke with Insider on condition of anonymity, said he believed Floyd died of a drug overdose.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Virginia police officer fired after violent stop of Black Army officer. Governor calls for state investigation.

    The town of Windsor, Virginia, said Sunday that one officer has been fired and another disciplined over an arrest in December that went viral on social media over the weekend. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said earlier Sunday that video of the traffic stop, in which Army Lt. Caron Nazario was pepper-sprayed at gunpoint by two officers, "is disturbing and angered me," and he said he has directed the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is also suing the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, in federal court. Gutierrez and Crocker pulled Nazario over in Windsor on Dec. 5, 2020, because his brand new SUV did not have permanent license plates. At one point, Nazario, in his Army uniform, told the officers he was afraid to get out of the car, video from Nazario's cellphone and the officers' body cameras show. "Yeah, you should be," one of the officers responded. Gutierrez, who pepper-sprayed Nazario inside his car before arresting him, did not follow Windsor police procedures and was "terminated from his employment," the town of Windsor said in a statement. Nazario was released without charge. In a federal lawsuit filed April 2, Nazario argues excessive force by the officers violated his constitutional rights and says the officers threatened to end his military career if he spoke out about the arrest, The Washington Post reports. He is seeking at least $1 million in damages. Windsor, a town of about 2,600 about 30 miles west of Norfolk, "acknowledges the unfortunate events that transpired," and "department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present," Windsor officials said in a statement Sunday night. "The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its police department," the statement added. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • People on the Caribbean island where a volcano went off are being evacuated on cruise ships - but not without a COVID-19 vaccine

    The evacuees most have received a vaccination before they board the cruise ships, the prime minister has said.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • A 24-year-old student in Seoul died after a 'ghost surgeon' illegally performed jawline-altering surgery on him

    Ghost surgery is illegal, but, as CNN found, the laws around it are weak - and the practice offers clinics a way to maximize their profits.

  • 'Fear the Walking Dead' currently has no plans to crossover with 'TWD' for its final season

    Insider asked "Fear TWD" co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss if we could see Morgan back on the flagship series for its final season.