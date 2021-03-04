IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with GigCapital2 CEO and Cloudbreak CEO to Discuss Merger on Friday, March 5
GigCapital2 President and CEO Dr. Raluca Dinu and Cloudbreak CEO Jamey Edwards
IPO Edge will host a live fireside chat with GigCapital2 (NYSE: GIX) on Friday, March 5 at 12:00 EST to discuss the pending merger with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health. The live event will feature GigCapital2 President and CEO Dr. Raluca Dinu and Cloudbreak CEO Jamey Edwards. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 30 minutes and include a public Q&A with the audience.
To register, CLICK HERE
GigCapital2 has secured sufficient funding to close the transaction, including a $285 million private placement with institutional investors. As a result, the deal can be completed regardless of the number of shares that might be redeemed by public investors.
However, GigCapital2 still needs 65% of shareholders to approve an extension amendment to allow sufficient time to complete the transaction, which needs customary regulatory approval. GigCapital2 is close to securing the necessary number of votes but has encouraged all shareholders to vote, regardless of how many shares they own. The deadline to vote shares has been extended to Wednesday, March 10, but the company suggests investors vote immediately. For additional information regarding voting shares:
Send an email to Dan Sullivan at MacKenzie Partners: dsullivan@mackenziepartners.com
Directly call Dan Sullivan: office number 212 929-5940 or his mobile 516 650-5820
Messages should state how you want to vote on the extension proposal and should contain your name/address
During the fireside chat, Dr. Dinu and Mr. Edwards will discuss:
An overview of the merger with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health
The opportunity in digital healthcare versus other industries
The acceleration of demand for telehealth following the Covid pandemic
GigCapital’s continued involvement in the business post-merger
The recent evolution of the SPAC market and involvement of more individual investors
Why it is important for all shareholders to vote, regardless of how much stock they own
How investors can vote shares through their brokers
About the speakers
Jamey Edwards
Prior to Cloudbreak, Jamey was the CEO of Emergent Medical Associates. During his tenure, EMA grew into the leading multi-specialty group in the southwest US. He remains with EMA as a Board Member. He is also Board Member for Santa Monica Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Young President’s Organization and a Mentor at the LA Incubator Start Engine. Jamey has been a 3x Honoree for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and a 2x Honoree for the LABJ Healthcare Leadership Awards. Jamey is also a proud member of the #PinkSocks Tribe of healthcare innovators, working to disrupt healthcare from the ground up and drive positive change for patients and providers. He received his MBA from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.
Dr. Raluca Dinu
Dr. Raluca Dinu is a visionary, global business executive, offering 20 years of achievements in the high-tech industry (semiconductors, electronics, media, cloud data management, and information technology), with an established track record of driving increased revenue and profitability, building and leading cross-functional teams, and delivering strong results in turnaround situations, strategic growth and consolidation, and fast-paced business environments.
Dr. Raluca Dinu held a General Manager / Vice President position at Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ IDTI), which was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp (TSE 6723:JP) for $6.7B, in cash. Raluca drove the transfer and integration of the team from GigPeak, Inc. (NYSE GIG) into IDT post the acquisition of GigPeak by IDT in April 2017.
At GigPeak (previously named GigOptix) Dr. Raluca Dinu held various executive positions and eventually became Executive Vice President and the Chief Operation Officer of the company in 2015, where she drove hands-on the global P&L, operations, general business management, cost savings efforts, global sales, marketing and support, new product development, financial management, and management team recruitment. Raluca led the company’s operations to record financial performance with significant increase in profitability and shareholder value. She was the main partner to the CEO in the rollup of the company through 10 mergers and acquisitions, and in closing the sale of GigPeak to IDT. Dr. Raluca Dinu was member of the Board of Directors of Brazil-Photonics, in Campinas, Brazil, a Joint Venture that GigOptix established with CPQD in 2014. Prior to GigOptix, Raluca was VP of Engineering at Lumera (NASDAQ LMRA) when the company was acquired by GigOptix in 2008. Raluca holds a B.Sc. in Physics and Ph.D. in Solid State Condensed Matter Physics from the University of Bucharest, and Executive-MBA from Stanford University.
Contact:
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief
Twitter: @ipoedge