IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with GigCapital2 CEO and Cloudbreak CEO to Discuss Merger on Friday, March 5

IPO Edge
·4 min read

GigCapital2 President and CEO Dr. Raluca Dinu and Cloudbreak CEO Jamey Edwards

IPO Edge will host a live fireside chat with GigCapital2 (NYSE: GIX) on Friday, March 5 at 12:00 EST to discuss the pending merger with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health. The live event will feature GigCapital2 President and CEO Dr. Raluca Dinu and Cloudbreak CEO Jamey Edwards. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 30 minutes and include a public Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

GigCapital2 has secured sufficient funding to close the transaction, including a $285 million private placement with institutional investors. As a result, the deal can be completed regardless of the number of shares that might be redeemed by public investors.

However, GigCapital2 still needs 65% of shareholders to approve an extension amendment to allow sufficient time to complete the transaction, which needs customary regulatory approval. GigCapital2 is close to securing the necessary number of votes but has encouraged all shareholders to vote, regardless of how many shares they own. The deadline to vote shares has been extended to Wednesday, March 10, but the company suggests investors vote immediately. For additional information regarding voting shares:

  • Send an email to Dan Sullivan at MacKenzie Partners: dsullivan@mackenziepartners.com

  • Directly call Dan Sullivan: office number 212 929-5940 or his mobile 516 650-5820

  • Messages should state how you want to vote on the extension proposal and should contain your name/address

During the fireside chat, Dr. Dinu and Mr. Edwards will discuss:

  • An overview of the merger with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health

  • The opportunity in digital healthcare versus other industries

  • The acceleration of demand for telehealth following the Covid pandemic

  • GigCapital’s continued involvement in the business post-merger

  • The recent evolution of the SPAC market and involvement of more individual investors

  • Why it is important for all shareholders to vote, regardless of how much stock they own

  • How investors can vote shares through their brokers

About the speakers

Jamey Edwards

Prior to Cloudbreak, Jamey was the CEO of Emergent Medical Associates. During his tenure, EMA grew into the leading multi-specialty group in the southwest US. He remains with EMA as a Board Member. He is also Board Member for Santa Monica Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Young President’s Organization and a Mentor at the LA Incubator Start Engine. Jamey has been a 3x Honoree for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and a 2x Honoree for the LABJ Healthcare Leadership Awards. Jamey is also a proud member of the #PinkSocks Tribe of healthcare innovators, working to disrupt healthcare from the ground up and drive positive change for patients and providers. He received his MBA from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Dr. Raluca Dinu

Dr. Raluca Dinu is a visionary, global business executive, offering 20 years of achievements in the high-tech industry (semiconductors, electronics, media, cloud data management, and information technology), with an established track record of driving increased revenue and profitability, building and leading cross-functional teams, and delivering strong results in turnaround situations, strategic growth and consolidation, and fast-paced business environments.

Dr. Raluca Dinu held a General Manager / Vice President position at Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ IDTI), which was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp (TSE 6723:JP) for $6.7B, in cash. Raluca drove the transfer and integration of the team from GigPeak, Inc. (NYSE GIG) into IDT post the acquisition of GigPeak by IDT in April 2017.

At GigPeak (previously named GigOptix) Dr. Raluca Dinu held various executive positions and eventually became Executive Vice President and the Chief Operation Officer of the company in 2015, where she drove hands-on the global P&L, operations, general business management, cost savings efforts, global sales, marketing and support, new product development, financial management, and management team recruitment. Raluca led the company’s operations to record financial performance with significant increase in profitability and shareholder value. She was the main partner to the CEO in the rollup of the company through 10 mergers and acquisitions, and in closing the sale of GigPeak to IDT. Dr. Raluca Dinu was member of the Board of Directors of Brazil-Photonics, in Campinas, Brazil, a Joint Venture that GigOptix established with CPQD in 2014. Prior to GigOptix, Raluca was VP of Engineering at Lumera (NASDAQ LMRA) when the company was acquired by GigOptix in 2008. Raluca holds a B.Sc. in Physics and Ph.D. in Solid State Condensed Matter Physics from the University of Bucharest, and Executive-MBA from Stanford University.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @ipoedge

Recommended Stories

  • National Vision (EYE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Up

    National Vision (EYE) witnesses comparable growth on increased customer transaction in Q4.

  • Is Verizon Communications (VZ) a Good Value Investor Stock?

    Let's see if Verizon Communications (VZ) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • Square's New Most Important Product

    Square (NYSE: SQ) introduced its Boosts instant cashback program in 2018 to help increase the adoption of its Cash Card. Square started offering Cash Card users a new Boost in the fourth quarter. Instead of receiving cash back on certain purchases, it offered rewards in the form of Bitcoin.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Nasdaq Tumbles; Will Fed Chief Powell Offer Treasury Yield 'Twist' With Stock Market Rally Reeling?

    The Dow Jones was flat Thursday with the Nasdaq tumbling and the stock market rally reeling. Fed chief Jerome Powell speaks with Treasury yields in focus.

  • Biden news - live: Militia group ‘planning Capitol attack today’ as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Covid: Biden promises vaccines for all US adults by end of May

    The US president also insists the "fight is not over", as some states move to relax Covid rules.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks tumble

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors that stand to benefit from an economic recovery.The Dow and S&P 500 also fell.. with Microsoft, Apple and Amazon weighing on the S&P more than any other stocks. Meanwhile, government bond yields ticked higher -- reflecting investors' optimism about the economy, but hurting growth stocks, which have relied on easy money borrowing to fuel their rise.JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade says investors are weighing the impact of higher bond yields and what they mean for stocks. "I think where we’re really heading is people trying to figure out what to do right now and what I mean by that is you saw the sharp increase in bond yields over the past few weeks and at the same time, what’s been tough for people to figure out is that there have been many days where bond yields are higher and so are stocks. Or bond yields go lower and so do stocks. That’s not a normal relationship. So what that tells me is that there is an adjustment of assets." While tech fell, travel stocks, including American Airlines and Carnival Cruises, jumped more than 3%Meanwhile Lyft bucked the tech trend, rising more than 8% after the ride-sharing company reported strong February ride figures and said it’s seeing ride-sharing recover sooner than expected.Its optimism also helped lift shares of its rival, Uber.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • SpaceX Starship prototype sticks landing, then explodes

    The launch and landing were successful, but the prototype exploded a few minutes after touchdown.

  • New Zealand tsunami warning issued as thousands told to evacuate following powerful earthquake

    A tsunami has formed after a severe earthquake hit New Zealand's coast on Friday, according to local media. Officials confirmed the quake could cause coastal flooding on the country's North Island between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay. People near the northeastern coastline have been urged to leave coastal areas immediately and move to higher ground if they felt shaking. “Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency warned people in a tweet.

  • Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

    President Biden agreed to a demand by moderate Democrats to begin phasing out stimulus checks at a faster rate.

  • Dave Hyde: The Dolphins’ surprising release of Kyle Van Noy isn’t so surprising — it’s ice-cold smart

    A few months ago, as the Dolphins made a playoff push that failed, Kyle Van Noy made a bottom-line comment that, “It’s all about taking care of your business in this league.” In a novel, that’s called “foreshadowing.” Unfortunately for Van Noy, this isn’t some grand, sweeping novel with him as protagonist. He became a bit player to business with his Tuesday release that either forecasts some ...

  • With franchise tag looming on Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect Dak Prescott to blink now

    Every time the quarterback has bet on himself and turned down a team offer, he has been rewarded by an increase in value. That’s not changing now.

  • Andrew Pierce, Senior Daily Mail Editor, Prompts Outrage for Questioning Meghan Markle’s Race

    WPA Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle is expected to discuss racism in the U.K. in her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that airs on Sunday.In a depressing illustration of the problem, which Prince Harry has previously described as “structural” in Britain, a prominent British journalist and frequent critic of Meghan Markle is under fire after launching an extraordinary and racist attack on her, in which he appeared to suggest the fact that he thinks she is “attractive” meant she could not be a victim of racism.Andrew Pierce, a senior editor at the Daily Mail who is a regular guest on British TV and radio shows, was hosting a talk radio show Wednesday when a caller suggested that Meghan had never been “fully accepted because of her skin color.”Pierce, who is white, responded, “Oh God, that one again! Do you look at her… and see a Black woman? Because I don’t. I see a very attractive, a very attractive woman. It’s never occurred to me. I never look at her and think, ‘Gosh she’s Black!’ in the way you look at Oprah Winfrey, you would be in no doubt. When they sit down and do that interview, you will see a Black woman called Oprah Winfrey and you will see a woman who describes [herself] as a woman of color. Her mother is Black, she’s from a mixed-race family of course. But I just don’t think people look at Meghan and think, ‘Oh I hate her, because of her skin color.’ I don’t see it. I don’t buy it.”Just a reminder of who Andrew Pierce is... (sound on) pic.twitter.com/wUKq6deFAY— Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) March 3, 2021 In his statement, Pierce utilizes colorism—the concept that because Markle is of a fairer complexion she cannot be a victim of racism. Instead, he compares her to Oprah Winfrey, implying that the media mogul’s darker skin color is not seen as being attractive because her features are overwhelmingly Black.This has been the case for a number of famous women. Michelle Obama constantly endured negative feedback about her looks before her husband even officially took his place in the White House. By highlighting Markle’s lighter skin, not only is Pierce diminishing her experiences but also perpetuating misunderstandings about racism.Pierce, a frequent critic of Markle, had earlier in the day been a guest on British TV show Good Morning Britain. The segment in which he appeared was criticized for featuring five white men talking about Meghan. Pierce attacked Meghan as hypocritical on the show over allegations she bullied staff at Buckingham Palace and also attacked her later in the day on Twitter for wearing jewelry gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.#Meghan wore diamonds from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia 3 weeks says @thetimes after he ordered murder of #JamalKhashoggi it's not just appalling timing, why is she taking diamonds from Saudi which treats women as 3rd class citizens. So much for her worldwide equality campaign— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) March 3, 2021 The shocking comments by Pierce that appeared to question Meghan’s race based on her appearance echo a revealing article written for Elle magazine in 2015 by Markle in which she said her race made it difficult for her to break through in Hollywood: “I wasn’t Black enough for the Black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job.”She added: “Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”On Martin Luther King Day 2016, Markle published a moving piece of writing on her now-shuttered blog The Tig that explored the overt and covert racism she and her family have experienced throughout their lives.Pierce’s remarks have generated outraged commentary on social media.This is what Meghan had to deal with. Listen to how Andrew Pierce defines the attractiveness and diversity of a black woman. Heartbreaking. @Oprah @GayleKing @meenaharris @RobinRoberts @MichelleObama @WhoopiGoldberg https://t.co/pDKD4tN6vH— Pam Ranberg (@PamRanberg) March 3, 2021 Nervousness at the palace about what Meghan might reveal in her interview with Oprah intensified today after a new promo clip of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was released. It shows Meghan accuse the British royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband. Winfrey asks, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”Royals often use the term “The Firm” to refer to the monarchy.The Daily Beast has approached Associated Newspapers, Pierce’s employers, seeking comment. —Brooke Howard contributed to this reportRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 91-year-old hospitalized after getting 2 COVID vaccines in 4 hours, Ohio woman says

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • A wealthy Florida Keys community received vaccines before the rest of the state. A month later, one resident sent $250,000 to the governor.

    The Miami Herald report came amid criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been accused of playing favorites with vaccine distribution.

  • Nintendo is reportedly releasing a new and improved Switch console this year - here's everything we know

    Nintendo is reportedly on the verge of announcing a more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch console after four years of runaway sales success.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.