IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Blink Charging President Brendan Jones April 7

IPO Edge
·1 min read

IPO Edge will host a live fireside chat with Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) on Wednesday, April 7 at 11 AM EST featuring President Brendan Jones. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 45 minutes and include a public Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. The company is a driving force in the EV industry paving the way for the growth and adoption of electric vehicles. Blink partners with smart businesses and property owners to be on the forefront of this green energy revolution by installing EV charging stations that attract EV drivers and support sustainability.

Paving the way for the growth and adaptation of electric vehicles, Blink continues to offer innovative EV products and business partnerships to drive the industry forward.

During the fireside chat, Mr. Jones will discuss:

  • Why EV technology is not a commodity and what differentiates Blink

  • How Mr. Jones’ experience in the EV industry can help Blink

  • The Charger-as-a-Service model

  • Tailwinds from a regulatory push to expand the country’s charging networks

  • The economics of Blink’s charging stations

  • Partnerships with OEMs

  • M&A opportunities

  • Partnering with gas stations that traditionally focus on fossil fuels

About Brendan Jones

Brendan Jones is the President at Blink Charging, responsible for sales, operations, growth initiatives, and investments in strategic alliances. With over 25 years of experience in the automotive and EV charging industry, he has established himself as an industry expert and a leading force in the development of EV infrastructure.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @ipoedge

Recommended Stories

  • Pro Tips for Networking Remotely Right Now

    Don’t let the pandemic stop you from making meaningful connections.

  • Markets Up on Labor, Tesla & Outlook

    Tesla (TSLA) shares are up 7% in today's pre-market after clobbering Q1 deliveries expectations.

  • Samsung first-quarter profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartphone, appliance sales

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely saw a 45% jump in profit for January-March on robust sales of smartphones, TVs and home appliances, though chip division earnings are seen tumbling after a storm suspended production at its U.S. plant. Operating profit for the South Korean tech giant in the quarter is expected to have climbed to 9.3 trillion won ($8.2 billion), according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 16 analysts. That would mark Samsung's highest operating income level for the first quarter since 2018.

  • Singapore court delays decision on Hin Leong founder's assets freeze, sources say

    A ruling on a request to freeze the assets of Lim Oon Kuin and his two children following the collapse of Lim's oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd will be made at a later date, following a whole day's hearing at the Singapore High Court, four sources said on Monday. Court-appointed liquidators of Hin Leong had asked the court to freeze the family's assets worldwide, from multi-million-dollar homes to country club memberships, shares and funds to recover money owed to nearly two dozen banks and other creditors globally. Hin Leong's court-appointed liquidators, their lawyers, the Lim family and their lawyers, and the Singapore High Court did immediately respond to requests for comment outside of regular work hours.

  • Buy This Top Tech Stock if You Haven't Already

    Improving prospects across different verticals and an enticing valuation make this tech stock worth buying.

  • S&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after robust economic data

    Wall Street's main indexes jumped more than 1% on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow at record highs as investors cheered strong jobs and services sector reports which bolstered views that 2021 could see the best economic growth in nearly four decades. "Investors are more focused on strong economic growth and how that potential leads to better earnings in the future," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York. With speedy vaccinations and additional government stimulus helping the S&P 500 and the Dow clinch all-time highs, focus now turns to progress on a massive infrastructure plan and the upcoming corporate earnings season for insight on the sustainability of the rally.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • Google v Oracle: Supreme Court declares Google's code copying fair

    The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for two decades

    Two more terms as president means Putin could surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Action Bronson lost 130 pounds with strict diet and exercise because he felt his weight 'wasn't a good message'

    After years of indulgent eating on the show "F--k, That's Delicious," host Action Bronson decided to work out and eat healthy during the pandemic.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Economic blackmail": McConnell condemns corporate backlash to Georgia voting law

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement Monday accusing U.S. corporations that oppose the GOP-sponsored law curbing voting access in Georgia of using "economic blackmail to spread disinformation."Why it matters: Dozens of CEOs and corporations have spoken out in the wake of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing the new law, which institutes strict new ID requirements, gives the Republican-controlled state legislature more control over elections, and limits the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany of the statements of opposition came after activists threatened to boycott Georgia-based corporations, such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.The MLB announced last week that it would move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta as a result of the new restrictions.What he's saying: “We are witnessing a coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people," McConnell said in the statement."The President has claimed repeatedly that state-level debates over voting procedures are worse than Jim Crow or ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ Nobody actually believes this," he continued."Nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation. But there’s an old cynical saying that ‘history is just the set of lies agreed upon.'"McConnell points to a Washington Post fact-check that debunked a claim by President Biden that the Georgia law "ends voting hours early," and he calls it "the big lie" — a phrase frequently used by Democrats to describe former President Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud.“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling," McConnell argued."Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order. "Driving the news: McConnell's statement comes just two days after Trump urged his followers to boycott corporations that have spoken out against Georgia's voting restrictions. Trump specifically targeted MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictions Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.

  • J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

    The actor and singer shared what Lopez is really like behind the scenes.

  • Fauci says we may be able to go to a movie theater without having to wear masks in 'late fall or early winter'

    Fauci was asked in a Politico interview when he thought people would be able to gather in a movie theater without masks.

  • Pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged for 8 years - here's a timeline of their relationship

    Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's relationship kicked off after Johnson was paired with her mom at a golf tournament in 2009.

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says they're still in the process of mapping out and 'filling in the details' for the final season of the show

    Showrunner Angela Kang told Insider her writer's room was in the process of working on details for the story as we were speaking on the phone.