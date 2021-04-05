IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Blink Charging President Brendan Jones April 7

IPO Edge will host a live fireside chat with Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) on Wednesday, April 7 at 11 AM EST featuring President Brendan Jones. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 45 minutes and include a public Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. The company is a driving force in the EV industry paving the way for the growth and adoption of electric vehicles. Blink partners with smart businesses and property owners to be on the forefront of this green energy revolution by installing EV charging stations that attract EV drivers and support sustainability.

Paving the way for the growth and adaptation of electric vehicles, Blink continues to offer innovative EV products and business partnerships to drive the industry forward.

During the fireside chat, Mr. Jones will discuss:

Why EV technology is not a commodity and what differentiates Blink

How Mr. Jones’ experience in the EV industry can help Blink

The Charger-as-a-Service model

Tailwinds from a regulatory push to expand the country’s charging networks

The economics of Blink’s charging stations

Partnerships with OEMs

M&A opportunities

Partnering with gas stations that traditionally focus on fossil fuels

About Brendan Jones

Brendan Jones is the President at Blink Charging, responsible for sales, operations, growth initiatives, and investments in strategic alliances. With over 25 years of experience in the automotive and EV charging industry, he has established himself as an industry expert and a leading force in the development of EV infrastructure.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @ipoedge