IPO Edge to Host Virtual Forum and Tasting with Bespoke, Vintage Wine Estates April 15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPO Edge
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will host a live panel and virtual tasting with Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) and Vintage Wine Estates on Thursday, April 15 at 4 PM EDT. The live event will feature Bespoke Capital CEO Mark Harms, Vintage Wine Estates President Terry Wheatley, Vintage Wine Estates Brand Ambassador Katy Long, and HEB Business Unit Director David Duran.

IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately two hours and include a public Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

At your option, please include your physical address in the registration by Friday, April 9, if you wish to receive a special package by mail to accompany the event. You may still attend the virtual event without receiving the package.

Bespoke Capital, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, has agreed to merge with VWE in a transaction that values the business at $690 million with no debt. As IPO Edge wrote recently, the company represents a rare pure-play bet on the category and an established player with actual earnings – setting it apart from may recent SPAC deals. The company was founded by CEO Pat Roney two decades ago and he will be joined by former Diageo CEO Paul Walsh as Chairman, who will bring extensive industry knowhow.

Discussion topics will include:

  • Details of the merger between Bespoke and VWE

  • The direct-to-consumer opportunity and VWE’s Shareholder Passport Program

  • Trends in the wine market and how VWE can benefit

  • The unusual opportunity to invest in a pure-play wine business

  • M&A in the fragmented wine industry

  • Exclusive brand deals with national retailers

  • Focusing on the fastest-growing segment of the wine market to maximize sales

  • Millennial opportunities such as single serve wine formats

The event will also dive deeper into some of Vintage Wine Estate’s luxury wineries, including Clos Pegase Napa Valley, Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, and Girard Napa Valley. Wines in the virtual tasting include:

  • 2019 Clos Pegase Mitsuko’s Vineyard Chardonnay, Carneros Napa Valley

  • 2018 Laetitia Estate Pinot Noir, Arroyo Grande Valley

  • 2018 Girard Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

About the Panelists

TERRY WHEATLEY

President, Vintage Wine Estates

Terry Wheatley has served as the President of VWE since 2018, overseeing all commerce channels and marketing for the Company, having joined VWE in 2014 when Canopy Management was acquired by VWE.

Mrs. Wheatley began her 30-plus year career in the wine and spirits industry at E.&J. Gallo. After 17 years at Gallo, Mrs. Wheatley assumed sales and marketing roles at Sutter Home/Trinchero Family Estate, ultimately leading the division as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In 2008, Mrs. Wheatley founded her own wine brand creation, sales and marketing company, Canopy Management, leveraging her long-term relationships with the wine industry’s top buyers to bring a portfolio of innovative wine brands to market.

Well-known in the wine industry for her impact and creativity, Mrs. Wheatley has been recognized as a “2016 Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” by Fortune and Food and Wine Magazine, as well as “Innovator of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine in 2019.

Mrs. Wheatley is co-founder of Tough Enough To Wear Pink, the western community campaign to help families facing breast cancer, since 2004.

Mrs. Wheatley has served as Board Chair of CannaCraft, a large-scale cannabis manufacturer, since Dec., 2019.

MARK HARMS

CEO, BCAC and Managing Partner, Bespoke Capital Partners

Mark W.B. Harms is Chief Executive Officer of BCAC, and Managing Partner of Bespoke Capital Partners.

Prior to Bespoke, Mr. Harms founded GLP in 2004, where he is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. GLP has advised on over $60 billion of transactions to date, deploying over $500 million of capital, and developed an industry leading operating executive network with 75+ members.

Mr. Harms has completed over 130 advisory and principal transactions on four continents. Mr. Harms has extensive experience with leveraged debt, mezzanine and equity financing techniques in Europe and the U.S. with over $100 billion in completed transactions.

Prior to funding GLP, Mr. Harms worked at Oppenheimer as Managing Director and at CIBC World Markets as the founder and head of the Consumer Growth Group. Mr. Harms currently sits on the board of several of Bespoke’s portfolio companies. From 2014 to 2020 Mr. Harms was a non-executive director of 24 Hour Fitness, and was a Vice Chairman of the World Travel & Tourism Council from 2009 to 2014. He was also a non-executive director on a number of other charitable, educational and non for profit boards. Mr. Harms has an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Michigan.

KATY LONG

Brand Ambassador, Vintage Wine Estates

Katy Long serves as Vintner, Director of International, and Brand Advocate at VWE, working with diverse teams across the organization in aspects ranging from wine and spirits production to marketing and sales.

Mrs. Long has worked in the wine industry for nearly two decades with experience in production, sales, marketing, communications and education, including Far Niente Winery, Nickel & Nickel Winery, Meadowood Napa Valley and The Bounty Hunter Rare Wine and Spirits.

Mrs. Long leads VWE’s Angels Share Giving Campaign which provides support to local food banks in communities across the country.

Mrs. Long has served on the Board of Directors at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California, since April 2020.

Mrs. Long earned an AOS from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York and earned a BS from New York University. Mrs. Long holds wine and spirits credentials including the Level 4 Diploma from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust, the Certified Specialist of Spirits and Certified Specialist of Wine credentials from the Society of Wine Educators.

DAVID DURAN

Business Unit Director, HEB

Mr. Duran has been employed by HEB for 48 years. He led the reinvention of the alcohol business at HEB, making them the top Texas wine retailer. Mr. Duran has been recognized by Wine Spectator, The Texas Grape Growers Association, and many others over the years for his leadership in making Texas one of the top wine markets in the U.S.

Known as HEB’s “wine guy”, Mr. Duran is the Company’s face on HEB wine television commercials. He has hosted segments in wine regions across the globe, bringing the world of wine to HEB customers, educating and igniting a passion for wine that converts into sales.

Mr. Duran sits on numerous Boards within San Antonio including The Children’s Shelter, Teach for America and Chosen. He serves as Advisor on others and is active on fund development projects with the United Way, Alzheimer’s Association, Muscular Dystrophy and more.

Mr. Duran has won numerous people leadership, people development and Spirit of HEB awards over his career and has built a reputation for leading the most successful intern program in the company.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @ipoedge

Recommended Stories

  • PG&E faces new criminal charges for 2019 California wildfire

    A California prosecutor filed 33 criminal charges Tuesday against the troubled Pacific Gas & Electric for a 2019 wildfire officials blamed on the utility.

  • GE Owns Half of a Jet Engine Maker. What a Bear Thinks Investors Should Know.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa pored over the financials of partner Safran, a French aerospace company. He didn't like what he found.

  • Facebook Busts Iranian Dissident Group’s Elaborate Troll Farm Operation

    KAY NIETFELD/DPA/AFP via Getty ImagesFacebook says it busted a troll farm run by the Mujahideen-e-Khalq—a dissident Iranian group that lobbies for the overthrow of Iran’s revolutionary government—that used artificial intelligence-generated fake faces to populate sham accounts.The social media company linked the troll farm, based alongside the MEK’s headquarters in Albania, to 300 different assets on Facebook's platform, including pages, groups, and accounts engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior.The Mujahideen-e-Khalq, which began as a Marxist revolutionary organization, opposed Iran’s monarchy in the 1970s and fought alongside the IRGC to overthrow the Shah of Iran. After the revolution, the IRGC cracked down on the MEK and the group sought refuge in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. The U.S. designated the group as a terrorist organization in 1997, but the Obama administration removed the designation in 2012.Since then, the group has spent millions of dollars cultivating allies in the U.S. and advocating for regime change in Iran. It’s also spent big on speaking fees for high-profile Democratic and Republican heavyweights it considers allies, including Rudy Giuliani, former Vermont governor and DNC chair Howard Dean, and former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.Trolls Planted Dozens of Bogus Stories on Legit News SitesThe group is known for its strict control of members. A 2005 study by Human Rights Watch based on interviews with MEK dissidents included testimonies about “abuses ranging from detention and persecution of ordinary members wishing to leave the organization, to lengthy solitary confinements, severe beatings, and torture of dissident members.”In a 2009 study, RAND researchers alleged that the group displayed a number of “cult characteristics,” including “intense ideological exploitation and isolation,” “sexual control,” “emotional isolation,” and other such tactics.While the U.S. has accounted for much of the MEK’s lobbying focus, the troll farm it ran was apparently focused more on Iranian and diaspora audiences. Facebook says the majority of posts by the troll farm were in Farsi with a smaller number in Arabic and English.In terms of content, the troll farm pushed traditional MEK messages that criticized Iran’s clerical regime and praised the MEK itself. The trolls also tried to push its audience towards websites that served as fronts for the MEK without disclosing their association with it. The effort, however, was mostly a failure, as the operations “achieved little to no audience visibility,” garnering few followers on its various accounts, groups, and pages, according to Facebook.MEK trolls used a few different tactics to populate their Facebook properties with identities that would seem authentic. In some cases, the trolls used photos of famous poets as avatars. In a smaller number of cases, the trolls used AI-generated fake faces of people who didn’t exist.The operation posted content on a schedule that aligned with Albania’s time zone and bore "hallmarks of a so-called troll farm—a physical location where a collective of operators share computers and phones to jointly manage a pool of fake accounts as part of an influence operation,” according to a report on the operation released by Facebook.Reports of MEK-run troll operations on other social media platforms surfaced long before the recent takedown by Facebook. In 2019, The Intercept reported that Heshmat Alavi, a pro-MEK Twitter account with over 80,000 followers, was run by a team of four MEK social media trolls, according to an MEK defector interviewed by the news outlet. Twitter briefly suspended the Alavi account after The Intercept’s reporting but subsequently reinstated it.Facebook announced its identification and enforcement against the MEK’s troll farm as part of its monthly announcement of coordinated inauthentic behavior operations on its platforms. The latest report included an announcement of takedowns from 11 different countries, ranging from Mexico to Egypt, Spain, and others.The company also announced the takedown of a small Iranian-run network aimed at sowing discord within Israeli politics. Facebook says it identified 29 Facebook accounts, two pages, and 10 Instagram accounts involved in an effort to masquerade as left-wing Israelis critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.In a press conference, Facebook’s head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said the scale of the latest monthly takedown of coordinated inauthentic behavior was a reflection of the company’s investments in detection and enforcement—making such operations more difficult for adversaries to pursue in the future.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • Keep your skinny jeans: Here's what Gen Z actually wants from older generations

    Members of Gen Z think their 'culture war' with millennials over skinny jeans is, like a lot of things, overhyped.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Texas Rangers felt energy of sellout crowd. They just didn’t do much worth cheering.

    The Toronto Blue Jays scored four early runs against Mike Foltynewicz to take the buzz away from 38,238 fans at Globe Life Field.

  • $2M in city funds will house former Charlotte tent encampment residents for a year

    The funding will go to United Way, other groups for rental subsidies and services for 75 former residents of uptown encampment

  • Julio Urías continues where he left off in World Series by dominating the Rockies

    Julio Urías puts in a sparkling performance in his first start of the season, keeping the Colorado Rockies at bay in a 4-2 Dodgers victory.

  • George Floyd: Derek Chauvin violated policy, Minneapolis police chief says

    The police chief testifies in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Dubois scores twice as Jets beat Senators 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (23-13-3), who had dropped three of four. Ottawa lost for the third time in four games.

  • Infielder Rougned Odor traded from Rangers to Yankees

    Infielder Rougned Odor was traded Tuesday from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers. The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. “Hopefully we can help him get that talent out that we've seen flash over the years,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • Funkmaster Flex on lack of help for DMX: ‘People can find the picture but haven’t called in 10 years’

    ‘The music business is a gorilla. It’s a bottomless pit of happiness or depression…You don’t always get the best help,’ he said. DJ Funkmaster Flex spoke out about the celebrity response to recent tragic news surrounding legendary rapper DMX.

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law has 'several boxes of documents' left to give prosecutors, her lawyer says

    Weisselberg hired a former top official in the Manhattan DA's office to see what's useful for prosecutors looking into Trump and his company.

  • Woman Discovers Her Son's Bride is Her Long Lost Daughter

    A woman in eastern China had the shock of her life when she found out that her son was marrying her long-lost daughter. The reunion occurred right at the would-be spouses' wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on March 31, according to Sohu News. The shocking discovery was made after the woman noticed a birthmark on the bride's hand, which looked strikingly similar to that of her long-lost child.

  • She thought she was passing a kidney stone. Then she had a baby in the toilet.

    Melissa Surgecoff said she had no idea she was pregnant when she gave birth to her son in a toilet on March 8.

  • 'A complete rip-off': Campaign-finance experts puzzled and stunned by Trump camp's reported 'money-bomb' ploy

    "I've never seen anything like this in campaign fundraising," one of the best-known advocates in the US told Insider of the Trump campaign's tactics.

  • U.S. could consider boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics with allies

    The U.S. would discuss a joint boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China with its allies and partners, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press conference on Tuesday.Why it matters: An Olympics boycott by the U.S. and its allies could help persuade the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into Beijing's actions in Xinjiang, human rights lawyer Djaouida Siaci tells Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: This would be the first U.S. Olympic boycott since Moscow in 1980 and comes as the Biden administration attempts to hold Beijing accountable for its sweeping campaign against ethnic minorities in the far west region of Xinjiang.Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has called for an economic and diplomatic boycott. What they're saying: "[A joint boycott] is something that we certainly wish to discuss," Price said. "A coordinated approach will be not only in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners.""So, this is one of the issues that is on the agenda, both now and going forward, and when we have something to announce, we will be sure to do that."Later on Tuesday, a senior State Department official told Axios: "Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners. The State Department Spokesperson did not say we had, contrary to some reporting.""As the Department said, we regularly discuss common concerns vis-à-vis the PRC with our allies and partners. We will continue to do so, cognizant that a shared approach will always be in our interest," the official added.Between the lines: Secretary of State Tony Blinken warned Beijing last month that the U.S. is willing to "push back":“China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law."The big picture: The U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada all announced sanctions in March against Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.China retaliated with sanctions against the U.S., U.K., EU and Canadian officials.Sponsors of the 2022 Olympics are under pressure to pull out, or at least speak out against China's human rights abuses, Axios' Kendall Baker and Dave Lawler report.Over 160 human rights groups called on the International Olympic Committee last September to revoke the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from China.What's next: Pay attention to whether Beijing seeks to pressure U.S. companies and Olympics sponsors.This story has been updated with additional comments from a State Department spokesperson. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Khloé Kardashian's team is scrambling to erase all traces of a photo of her that was posted online 'by mistake'

    Kardashian's rep told Page Six that the photo of her standing by a pool was "posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant."