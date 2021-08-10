IPOs Reigniting Wall Street’s Love of Fashion

Evan Clark
·6 min read

For years, fashion couldn’t get mugged on Wall Street as retailers struggled with the perception that there were simply too many stores fighting a losing battle with Amazon online.

Now public market investors are rushing headlong into a flurry of initial public offerings from some of the sector’s buzziest names and also taking a closer look at establishment companies that changed their tack during the pandemic.

More from WWD

What a difference a year makes.

While COVID-19 sent a host of big-name players to bankruptcy court a year ago, the hot stock market is coaxing the next crop of fashion companies to Wall Street with IPOs.

The market has seen offerings this year from resellers Poshmark Inc. and ThredUp, Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co., scrubs brand Figs, Dr. Martens, Mytheresa and more.

Up next is brand licensing powerhouse Authentic Brands Group, which should start trading soon. There’s a host of other big names on deck, including Rent the Runway and Warby Parker (which have both said they filed their IPO paperwork confidentiality), Allbirds (which is rumored to have done so) and Kate Hudson’s Fabletics (which is said to have hired banks to start the process). Ermenegildo Zegna Group is also expected to go public this year via a SPAC deal.

There is real change in the air. And the companies coming to the market are drawing more investors to consumer and retail.

The pie at long last seems to be getting bigger — with both investors and consumers wanting more.

“There are very few silver linings with the pandemic, but there have been a couple and one of them is this explosion of technological change that is driving a rebirth in consumer activity,” said Gregg Nabhan, chairman of Americas equity capital markets and head of origination at Bank of America. “This is allowing smaller companies to grow and get bigger at a much more rapid pace, which then allows them to go public earlier.

“People are so much more comfortable shopping online, getting delivery online,” Nabhan said. “As fast as e-commerce growth was in the previous 20 years, it’s like the pandemic made it exponentially faster. The question now is, ‘How fast can they get to $500 million, to $1 billion of EBITDA?’ That’s why the pool of capital is getting bigger.”

While shares of the average IPO are up 9 percent year to date, Nabhan said those of consumer and retail IPOs are up by 20 percent.

“There will likely be a lot more companies that go public than anyone would have imagined,” he predicted. “The market for IPOs in the consumer space is as strong as I’ve ever seen it in my 35 years in the industry.”

At the same time, the best players in retail and fashion’s old guard have made major changes during the pandemic, often cutting workforces by 15 percent, making supply chains more agile and doubling down on data as they reoriented toward e-commerce.

Those changes — and the awakening that prompted them — might be just enough for fashion companies to finally get their groove back and even slide into a new category.

“The e-commerce companies are really getting traction among investors,” said Anand Kumar, an analyst at Coresight Research who has written about fashion IPOs.

And after a year of reinvention, more companies are starting to qualify as internet players rather than simply retailers or wholesalers.

“Big brands are now moving into the e-commerce space,” Kumar said. “Most of these big companies like PVH and Hanesbrands, they’re playing to expand their e-commerce penetration to 40 to 50 percent.”

Along the way, they’re becoming much more modern, automating fulfillment centers and taking other steps to compete online, he said.

This at long last is helping the industry reconnect with shoppers.

“Consumer spending has been strong for a decade,” said consultant Greg Portell, lead partner in Kearney’s global consumer practice. “Retail hasn’t been able to keep up — that story is changing.

“Three years ago, the investment thesis was about transformation and it was about restructuring and reshaping,” Portell said. “More often than not, the story around retail [now] is, ‘How do you consolidate gains? How do you grow share? How do you exceed expectations?’ Not, ‘How do you shut stores? How do you change associates?’

“The era of restructuring has given way to an era of modern retail,” he said.

While it’s an era that the old guard is trying to rapidly adjust to, it’s home turf to the Warby Parkers and Rent the Runways of the world that have long been buzzed about and hailed as the next big thing, but have yet to reveal their finances to the world.

How forgiving investors will be remains to be seen.

Venture investors are generally willing to trade profit for growth — if there’s enough growth. The public market crowd can also put up with losses from a new idea, but is less tolerant.

The new entrants at least should be able to get off to a good start since the money they raise won’t come with interest payments and a due date.

“It’s nice to see these growing companies looking to equity funding over debt funding because it changes the growth algorithms in a way that is much more sustainable,” Portell said.

But money raised in an IPO will also come with a load more transparency — including quarterly reports and regular pubic grillings by analysts that will be a new test to many management teams. It’s a learning curve that even tech giants like Facebook and Snap had to go through after their IPOs.

“You need to have a maturity when you come to market,” Portell said. “That’s been the biggest lesson from all these companies [that have gone public recently]. Start-ups are chaotic places, that’s where they get their magic. You don’t want chaos in your organization if you’re a public company.”

Even as the IPOs and the still-strong consumer draw more dollars back to the retail and fashion space, there’s going to be competition for investor love.

“As new companies become the shiny new object to a public investor, they obviously have to choose now where they want to invest,” said Simeon Siegel, stock analyst and managing director at BMO Capital Markets. “At the end of the day, any given fund has a limited source of funds to deploy.”

But Siegel said the establishment players are on the upswing, after a long period when the general sentiment was that retail would be eaten by Amazon.

“I firmly believe COVID-19 saved retail,” said Siegel, referring to the nudge and opportunities the pandemic gave to retail management teams ready to transform their operations.

“For those that took advantage [and changed their approach], retailers can actually be in a much better spot,” Siegel said. “Some of these businesses are simply structurally better off.”

Right now, Siegel said the consumer is fortified by government stimulus and freer to go to stores just as supply chain bottlenecks are hurting supply and ratcheting up prices.

In short, consumers want to spend, and are able to spend, but have nothing to spend it on, he said.

And so, for both newcomers and the establishment, the getting is good is at the beginning of the new modern retail era — the question is, just how long with that last?

MORE FROM WWD:

CEO Talks: Doug Mack on Fanatics’ Fast Rise

Authentic Brands IPO Bringing New Vision to Wall Street

Levi’s Shaking Off Pandemic With Sales and Profit Gains

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Undervalued Stocks That Analysts Love

    Wall Street has a more upbeat view of S&P 500 companies' earnings potential for the rest of the year—but many stock prices haven't caught up.

  • Car-sharing startup Turo has filed confidentially for an IPO

    Turo, the peer-to-peer car-sharing startup, has initiated the confidential process of filing for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. The number of shares to be offered in the IPO and the price range have not yet been determined, the company said in a statement. Turo declined to provide additional information to TechCrunch.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses, on a

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Scoop Up Big Gains

    Though profit is a company's goal, cash is its lifeblood for existence and a measure of resiliency.