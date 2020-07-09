iPSE-US, SBA, KIVA and ITA Host Gig Economy webinar on access to capital for independent workers in U.S.

Gig Economy represents 60 million independent workers in U.S. making up $1.5 Trillion of U.S. gross GDP

WASHINGTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPSE-U.S. (The Association of Independent Workers) in collaboration with the SBA, Kiva and the ITA announced today at a special webinar event centered around the Gig Economy and access to capital and resources for independent workers. There are approximately 60 million Independent workers in the United States; representing $1.5 trillion in U.S. GDP and growing. Projections estimate that 50% of our US workforce will be independent workers by 2025- 2030.

Event Overview

This will be a joint webinar with the Small Business Administration and iPSE-U.S. – The Association of Independent Workers.

Objectives

The webinar will present an overview of SBA's programs with a particular eye to programs of interest to independent and gig economy workers (1099 Workers).

Event Information

Learn about the available SBA loan programs for independent/gig workers.

Learn about fintech-based microloans for independent/gig workers.

Learn the challenges facing about independent/gig workers in the current economy, including the COVID-19 impact.

Learn about iPSE-US, support the 60 million independent workers with by providing access to over 1 million available gig jobs, access portable benefits programs, financial resources and education tools by being a free member.

Ask questions to the presenters and receive answers.

Webinar Agenda

5-7 min: Introduction: ITA (Paul Thanos)

Why focused on independent workers and “Gig Economy”

15 min: Dr. Carl Camden, Founder Chairman - iPSE-U.S.



About “Gig Economy” and the addressable market

20 min: SBA Speaker 1 – Overview of SBA Loan Programs for Gig Workers



Rod Johnson, Lender Relations Specialist



20 min: Kiva – Microloans for Gig Workers



Anne Lufkin, Regional Manager



20 min: Q&A

5-7 min: Closing/Summary ITA (Colin Leach)

Event Details

Event Title: Access to Financing: SBA Programs for Independent Workers Webinar

Start Time: 10:00 AM EDT

Date: July 9, 2020

Organizations: ITA/SBA/iPSE-U.S. Kiva

Location: https://emenuapps.ita.doc.gov/ePublic/event/editWebReg.do?SmartCode=0QM3

Hosted By: International Trade Administration (ITA)



About SBA

Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. The SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small business and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses.

For more information: https://www.sba.gov

About Kiva:

Established in 2005 as the world's first personal micro-lending website, Kiva’s mission is to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive. We are working to expand financial access by crowdfunding loans and unlocking capital for the underserved, improving the quality and cost of financial services, and addressing the underlying barriers to financial access around the world. Since its founding, Kiva has raised a combined $1.4B for loans for more than 3.6M entrepreneurs in 94 countries.

For more information: https://www.kiva.org

About the International Trade Administration (ITA)

The International Trade Administration (ITA) is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. ITA has more than 2,200 employees assisting U.S. exporters in more than 100 U.S. cities and 75 markets worldwide. ITA works to improve the global business environment and helps U.S. organizations compete at home and abroad.

ITA works with its Strategic Partners in support of ITA’s mission to strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. industry, promote trade and investment, and ensure fair trade through the rigorous enforcement of our trade laws and agreements. Partnership activities help to grow the U.S. exporter base, educate the public about the benefits of international trade, and increase awareness of ITA and other government resources available to assist exporters and investors.