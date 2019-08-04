Ipsen S.A. (EPA:IPN): The Best Of Both Worlds

Ipsen S.A. (EPA:IPN) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of IPN, it is a well-regarded dividend payer with a great track record of delivering benchmark-beating performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Ipsen here.

Solid track record average dividend payer

IPN delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 20% in the most recent year. Not surprisingly, IPN outperformed its industry which returned 7.7%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward.

ENXTPA:IPN Income Statement, August 4th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, IPN is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.0%.

ENXTPA:IPN Historical Dividend Yield, August 4th 2019 More

