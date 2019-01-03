Is Ipsen S.A.’s (EPA:IPN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

David Meek became the CEO of Ipsen S.A. (EPA:IPN) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does David Meek’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Ipsen S.A. has a market cap of €9.0b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €3.9m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €900k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over €7.0b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be €3.6m. There aren’t very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

So David Meek receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Ipsen, below.

Is Ipsen S.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Ipsen S.A. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 22% each year. Its revenue is up 18% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Has Ipsen S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Ipsen S.A. for providing a total return of 90% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

David Meek is paid around the same as most CEOs of large companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Ipsen shares with their own money (free access).

