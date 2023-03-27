Ipswich achieves 'Tree City of the World' status for second time

Ipswich boasts a number of green spaces, including award-winning Christchurch Park and Holywells Park (pictured)

Ipswich has achieved "Tree City of the World" status for a second year.

With more than 60,000 trees, Ipswich is one of 168 locations from 21 countries to receive the accolade.

Other areas across the UK to have been recognised include Birmingham, which retained the title for a fourth year, and Windsor.

The global initiative is run by the Arbor Day Foundation and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

It aims to create more green spaces in urban areas by "recognising the cities that do it well".

To become a Tree City of the World, Ipswich had to meet five programme standards, including responsible care and effective tree management.