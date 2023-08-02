Ipswich man drowned near home days before arraignment in fatal Marstons Mills crash

Authorities in Ipswich announced Thursday that a 72-year-old man had drowned in Plum Island Sound the previous day. The man, Richard Collins of Ipswich, had been scheduled for an arraignment on Monday in Barnstable Superior Court on charges related to a fatal motorcycle crash last summer.

Collins was found by workers at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club, Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a release, around 3 p.m. on July 26. His body was retrieved from the water near the yacht club’s dock by the Ipswich police marine unit. Collins was transported to Beverly Hospital but was pronounced dead that day.

Collins seemed to have been swimming at the nearby Clark Beach, according to Nikas. His address in Great Neck, Ipswich is just a few blocks from the yacht club and the beach.

Collins death is under investigation but likely accidental

The death is under investigation by Ipswich police and the Essex District Attorney’s office. Glen Johnson, a spokesperson for the office, said Wednesday the investigation is still ongoing, but it initially appeared to be an accidental drowning.

“While we await final autopsy and toxicology reports, we have no indication Richard Collins’ death is suspicious," Johnson said, adding that there is no search for any outside suspects at the moment.

Criminal charges that Collins faced after 2022 crash in Marstons Mills

Collins was charged last August in connection with a crash in Marstons Mills that killed an 18-year-old motorcyclist, Sam Needham of Centerville.

Collins’ criminal charges included homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a personal injury or death. He also faced a civil case for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, which is a civil offense if alcohol is not involved, filed later in the fall.

As part of his release agreement in Barnstable District Court, Collins was prohibited from drinking alcohol and from driving. According to court officials, a grand jury indicted him on May 26, at which point Collins’ criminal case was moved to Barnstable Superior Court.

The criminal case was dropped this week by prosecutors as the defendant is now deceased, court officials confirmed Wednesday. Court records do not show any changes as of Wednesday to the civil negligence case. The plaintiffs in that case are Needham’s parents, Jennifer and Matt.

