Ipswich murder investigation launched after baby's death

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a baby was discovered.

Police were called at 12:35 GMT on Saturday after the newborn was found outside premises on Norwich Road in Ipswich.

Paramedics also attended the scene but the baby was declared dead.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A cordon has been put in place on Norwich Road while inquiries take place into the death.

Det Ch Supt Jane Topping said: "This is a very sad and distressing incident and, at this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby's death is in its early stages.

"I would urge people not to speculate on social media as to the circumstances of this tragic event."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830