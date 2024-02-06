Ipswich Museum revamp £2.7m over budget

The museum originally opened in 1881 and closed in 2022 for refurbishment work

Renovations to a 140-year-old museum in Ipswich are running £2.7m over budget.

The plans, which had an initial budget of £8.7million, include an additional gallery, new educational space, a new cafe, and an improved shop and toilets.

Ipswich Borough Council said inflation and supply chain disruption have contributed to the overspend.

Further lottery funding and council money could be used to cover the increased costs.

The museum, in High Street, closed in October 2022 for the start of the refurbishment and the council hoped to reopen it in summer 2025.

The museum contains collections covering both human and natural history

Council bosses will now look at how to fund the budget gap. Ideas put forward include downgrading some of their plans, including removing hanging exhibits from ceilings and scaling back on some displays.

That however would still leave a financial hole and council officers are recommending applying for a further £1.3m in lottery funding and matching that with council cash.

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Planning and Museums, said: "As we navigate through these challenging financial times, several factors have contributed to the escalation of costs. Supply chain disruption, inflation, and market volatility are all presenting challenges to our original budget forecast.

"Ipswich Museum is a much-loved heritage site, which has brought joy to so many over its long history. Despite the financial challenges local government is facing we remain committed to delivering this high-quality project, and we will actively seek strategies to mitigate cost increases where possible."

