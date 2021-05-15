Ipswich police charge Salem man in drug case

May 14—IPSWICH — Ipswich police have charged a Salem man with cocaine trafficking and distribution of fentanyl following a two-month investigation.

In a press release, the department announced that Jason Martinez, 40, of 248 Washington St., Apt. 10, was arrested Thursday morning.

In addition to cocaine trafficking and distribution of fentanyl, he is facing three counts each of distribution of cocaine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws.

Ipswich police said they found 65 grams (2.3 ounces) of cocaine divided among 31 individual bags, and 5.5 grams of fentanyl, as well as cash and paraphernalia commonly associated by police with drug activity.

Martinez was arraigned Thursday in Ipswich District Court sitting in Newburyport, where Judge Peter Doyle set bail at $50,000.

A spokeswoman for the department said due to an "ongoing investigation," no other details about the case are being released.

In a press release, Chief Paul Nikas praised the "diligent" work of investigators from local, regional and federal agencies.

"I would like to commend all the involved officers and federal agents for their professionalism and determination during this two month long investigation," Nikas said in the press release. "Their coordinated efforts resulted in the arrest of a large scale drug dealer operating in Ipswich and other area communities on the North Shore. This arrest demonstrates the need for law enforcement to continue to be vigilant in every community, large or small, to protect our citizens from drug dealers who prey on people with substance abuse conditions."

The release went on to credit the role of Ipswich police detectives and officers, the DEA, the state police, and the Beverly, Peabody, Gloucester, Somerville, Arlington and Medford police departments.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.