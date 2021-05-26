Ipswich police seek public's help in identifying car break suspect

May 25—IPSWICH — Police in Ipswich are looking for a woman who may be part of a national crime ring that targets wallets and handbags left behind in vehicles, then uses the identification and cards inside to commit identity fraud.

The ring, known as the "Felony Lane Gang" for its practice of using the furthest lane at bank drive-up tellers, has been operating across the country for at least the past decade, according to the Felony Lane Gang Task Force, which is operated by the national CrimeStoppers organization.

Members of the gang typically target vehicles left outside schools, parks or gyms, hoping to find a wallet or purse left behind by a busy parent or someone running a quick errand. They then use the identification and credit cards inside to cash fraudulent checks, often using wigs to disguise their own identity.

In a press release Tuesday, Ipswich police Lt. Jonathan Hubbard said a woman reported on May 18 that her car had been broken into while parked in the Dow Brook parking area near White Farms.

The woman's wallet, which contained her driver's license and credit cards, was taken from her unlocked vehicle.

Two days later, on May 20, police learned that another woman attempted to cash a check using the victim's stolen license and debit card at a Brookline Bank branch in Newton.

The bank confiscated the license and debit card.

Police were able to obtain images of the woman, who was described as white, wearing a dark-colored wig and driving a silver Kia SUV with the plate 47G250.

Ipswich police say the tactics "closely resemble" those of the Felony Lane Gang. They are working with state police and the Newton and Wayland police departments.

They are asking anyone who might see the vehicle to call their detectives unit at 978-356-4343 ext. 4101.

They also reminded the public to keep their vehicles locked and not to leave valuables inside.

