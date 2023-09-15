IQ Fiber begins construction on fiber-optic network in Northwest Gainesville

IQ Fiber, which announced in May that it was bringing its 100% fiber-optic network to Northwest Gainesville and Alachua County, has officially begun construction with a Phase 1 investment of about $40 million.

Jacksonville-based IQ Fiber is deploying its network across Alachua, Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties as part of the company’s first major network expansion outside of the Jacksonville region.

“It has always been a policy priority of mine to extend broadband competition in our community,” said GainesvilleMayor Harvey Ward, in a press release. “I’m pleased to see IQ Fiber expanding into the Gainesville market, and I hope their presence here will create a variety of opportunities for all our neighbors.”

The company has established a satellite office in Northwest Gainesville at 4625 NW Sixth St., and is hiring over 30 employees to support the expansion. Four employees have been hired so far. IQ Fiber expects to hire additional workers by the end of the year and into 2024. Available positions can be found at iqfiber.com/careers.

IQ Fiber, North Florida’s only local fiber-optic internet service provider, is expanding to Gainesville with a first-phase investment of $40 million.

More: Development plan calls for 730 apartments, retail adjacent to Newberry Square plaza

The construction launch coincides with IQ Fiber’s two-year anniversary. Since its founding in 2021, IQ Fiber hasbuilt more than 600 miles — more than 3 million feet — of fiber-optic cable across North Florida.

“We are excited to announce the start of construction and will be working quickly to provide Gainesville residentswith a superior choice for internet service,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber, in a press release. “In just two years, we have established a significant presence across North Florida and delivered on our promise to streamline the customer experience in a way that no other provider in the market has been able to achieve.”

The company said it expects a few Northwest Gainesville neighborhoods to be online in early 2024.

"We take great care to fully test the network before releasing it for service," an email from IQ Fiber said.

IQ Fiber’s fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: IQ Fiber begins construction on network in Northwest Gainesville