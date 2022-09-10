When Will IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at IQGeo Group plc's (LON:IQG) future prospects. IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The UK£87m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£1.9m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on IQGeo Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering IQGeo Group, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of UK£3.1m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 87%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of IQGeo Group's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that IQGeo Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

