Is IQGeo Group plc's (LON:IQG) CEO Salary Justified?

Richard Petti has been the CEO of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Richard Petti's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, IQGeo Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£31m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£406k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£210k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£165m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£251k.

As you can see, Richard Petti is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean IQGeo Group plc is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at IQGeo Group has changed over time.

Is IQGeo Group plc Growing?

Over the last three years IQGeo Group plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 90% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -39% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has IQGeo Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 47% over three years, IQGeo Group plc has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount IQGeo Group plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if IQGeo Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

