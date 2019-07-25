Will iQiyi's Advertising Business Keep Declining?

After growing sales 52% annually to reach revenue of roughly $3.6 billion in 2018 and expanding its first-quarter sales 43% compared to the prior-year period, Chinese video platform iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) expects year-over-year sales growth for the second quarter to come in between 12% and 18%. That's a concerning deceleration, particularly as the company has continued to deliver impressive paid-subscriber growth and expects that it will post strong premium-member additions throughout the year.

Currency headwinds are one factor in the forecast slowdown, but the biggest drag on the company's performance appears to be its advertising business. The company's second-quarter revenue target, combined with comments from management, suggests a big performance decline may be coming when the company reports earnings at the end of the month.

With encouraging growth for its membership services, distribution, and "other businesses" segments, iQiyi could certainly perform at the high end of its second-quarter sales target. That said, it's still worth homing in on the company's underperforming ad business ahead of its next earnings report in order to get a better sense of how much the unit could curb overall performance and what that might mean for the company's outlook.

A woman standing in front of a wall of screens. More

Image source: Getty Images.

iQiyi's other segments have to make up for weak ad sales

iQiyi's membership services segment was already the core of the company's growth engine, and it will continue to be. Things look good on that front: Sales grew 64% last quarter to reach $513.4 million, making up 51% of overall revenue, and the strength of the premium-member business does a lot to mitigate the impact of a slowdown in ads. However, the need for growth in subscriptions, distribution, and other businesses to offset declines in the advertising segment was a notable departure for investors who had gotten used to quarterly revenue growth in the range of 40% to 50%.

There was already evidence of substantial deceleration at the end of last year, as advertising revenue grew 9% in the fourth quarter and 21% for the full year. Advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was roughly flat year over year at $315.8 million (representing 31.6% of iQiyi's $1 billion revenue for the quarter), but the company now expects the segment to face significant headwinds.

From "cautiously optimistic" to "very cautious"

Heading into 2019, iQiyi's management described its outlook for the advertising segment as "cautiously optimistic," but the company now appears to have dimmer near-term hopes for the unit. In the first-quarter earnings call, CFO Xiaodong Wang seemed to suggest that the weak prospects for advertising sales could extend into 2020:

One ... reason why we see a very weak performance on the ad business is relatively we have a high base last year [to measure against]. ... So I believe you will see that kind of like a deterioration on the year-over-year growth coming to the second half of the year. But ... we remain very cautious on the forecast of the entire advertising business in the next few quarters or even next full year because of the relatively mix and macro environment.

Citing unfavorable comparisons in the first half of the year might make sense and help to explain evaporating growth. However, the criticism could also be raised that management and the company's investor relations team oversold progress in the ad unit in previous earnings calls and press releases -- without detailing business-specific challenges and shifts in the overall ad market.