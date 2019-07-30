Is iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for iQIYI

What Is iQIYI's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 iQIYI had debt of CN¥15.9b, up from CN¥685.7m in one year. On the flip side, it has CN¥15.8b in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥109.5m.

NasdaqGS:IQ Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

A Look At iQIYI's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that iQIYI had liabilities of CN¥20.7b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥13.8b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥15.8b and CN¥3.52b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥15.2b.

Of course, iQIYI has a titanic market capitalization of CN¥95.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, iQIYI has a very light debt load indeed. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine iQIYI's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year iQIYI managed to grow its revenue by 43%, to CN¥27b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly savour iQIYI's tasty revenue growth, its negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leaves a bitter aftertaste. Indeed, it lost CN¥9.1b at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through CN¥11b of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like iQIYI I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.