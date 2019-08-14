IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for IQVIA Holdings

How Much Debt Does IQVIA Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, IQVIA Holdings had US$11.4b of debt, up from US$10.7b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$994.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$10.4b.

NYSE:IQV Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

How Strong Is IQVIA Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that IQVIA Holdings had liabilities of US$3.50b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$12.8b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$994.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.47b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.8b.

IQVIA Holdings has a very large market capitalization of US$30.8b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

IQVIA Holdings shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.6), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.0 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. On a slightly more positive note, IQVIA Holdings grew its EBIT at 12% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IQVIA Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.