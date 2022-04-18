Ira Twp. man arrested after allegedly assaulting, imprisoning ex-girlfriend

An Ira Township man is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted and imprisoned his ex-girlfriend and another man.

The man was arraigned on April 12 on charges of first-degree home invasion, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearms and resisting and obstructing police.

His bond was set at $500,000, 10% cash/surety.

St. Clair County sheriff deputies were called to meet with the two victims of a serious assault early April 9 on Meldrum Road in Ira Township, but determined the assault took place overnight at an address in the 6300 block of Shea Road in Cottrellville Township, according to a press release.

Once deputies arrived to Meldrum Road, they learned the suspect was in the house across the street threatening suicide by gunshot and his mother was in the home with him, police said.

Police said the victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and deputies and officers from the Clay Township Police Department set up a perimeter around the house. The sheriff office special response team was called to negotiate, and the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Investigation determined the victim was with her friend at the house on Shea Road when her ex-boyfriend, allegedly came to the home, took their phones, assaulted them and held them against their will to interrogate them for several hours, the sheriff department said.

The suspect then allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to his car and drove her back to his house on Meldrum and made the other victim follow them. Both victims escaped and ran across the street to call for help.

The suspect is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. April 20 and an examination hearing at 9:30 a.m. April 27 in front of St. Clair County District Court Judge Michael Hulewicz.

The suspect's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspect posted bond and has been release with a tether, according to police.

