iRadimed Corp Insiders are Selling. Investors Should Take Notice

GuruFocus data shows that Roger Susi, President, CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner of iRadimed Corp, NASIIRMD, sold 10,000 shares on 2022-01-18.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at the insider sale to determine if iRadimed Corp is worthy of some skepticism.


Roger Susi trades



Roger Susi sold over 200,000 shares during the last year.

Roger Susi may have been selling the stock of their company over a long period. Contrary to what was expected, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell some shares to raise cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.


Trends from the inside


One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Insider transactions history of iRadimed Corp show that there were 0 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 30 insider sales were made.

Roger Susi isn't the only insider selling shares lately; there are other insiders selling more than buying, which can be troubling for investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for many reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

