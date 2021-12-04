Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks - U.S

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna
Arshad Mohammed and Jan Wolfe
·3 min read

By Arshad Mohammed and Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more during indirect U.S.-Iran talks this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

Tehran's stance during the first such talks in more than five months disappointed not just the United States and its European allies but also China and Russia, historically more sympathetic to Iran, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this week.

While stressing that the United States still wanted to revive the deal, under which Iran had limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, the official told reporters time was running short.

The indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the deal broke off on Friday in Vienna as European officials also voiced dismay at sweeping demands by Iran's hard-line government.

The latest talks were the first with delegates sent by Iran's anti-Western President Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected in June and whose government had said it needed time to prepare for fresh talks after the six rounds between April and June.

The senior U.S. official said Iran used the time to speed up its nuclear program in "provocative" ways and to stonewall the U.N. nuclear watchdog charged with monitoring its eroding compliance with the deal.

While seeking to leave the door ajar for talks, the official blamed Iran as "the reason why there is not ... a mutual return to compliance" with the original deal struck with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Tehran, however, has placed the onus on Washington, noting that then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating the nuclear restrictions starting in 2019.

The 2015 agreement imposed strict limits on Iran's uranium enrichment activities, extending the time it would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, if it chose to, to at least a year from around two to three months.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, saying it only wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

While saying it was unclear whether China and Russia might ramp up economic pressure on Iran if talks fail, he suggested their positions may be evolving.

"They also were quite taken aback by the degree to which Iran had walked back its own compromises and then doubled down on the requests that it (made)," he said. "They do share a sense of disappointment, to put it diplomatically."

The U.S. official said he did not know when the next round of talks would resume - others had said next week - and said the date was less important than Iran's willingness to negotiate.

American officials have said they would consider other options if they cannot revive the deal, a phrase understood to include the possibility of military ones, however remote.

Iranian air defenses fired a missile as part of an exercise on Saturday over the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear installations, state TV said after local residents reported hearing a large blast.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration prepared to use 'other tools' on Iran amid troubled nuclear talks

    The Biden administration is prepared to take action against Iran while pursuing indirect talks in Vienna over a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior State Department official said Saturday. "Iran is at the table and developing its nuclear program. We could be at the table and using other tools to make sure that we are advancing our own objectives," the official said in a call with reporters on Saturday."I wouldn't...

  • Iran nuclear talks break, Europe, U.S. dismayed by Iranian stance

    Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal broke off until next week as European officials voiced dismay on Friday at sweeping demands by Iran's new, hardline government. The seventh round of talks in Vienna is the first with delegates sent by Iran's anti-Western President Ebrahim Raisi on how to resuscitate the agreement under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

  • Wall Street ends lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst

    Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of support all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street spent the rest of the session in the doldrums and an elevated volatility index highlighted investor anxiety. Both sets of data appeared to influence investor expectations for the Fed's next move towards tightening its policy.

  • Nvidia stock flirts with correction territory after FTC sues to halt Arm deal

    Nvidia Corp. shares flirted with a correction Friday, a day after the chip maker's chances for closing its acquisition of chip designer Arm Ltd. dwindled even further.

  • Ukraine uses Turkish drones in Donbass conflict zone, Putin tells Erdogan

    Ukraine is using Turkish-made drones in the conflict zone in the Donbass region, sticking to "destructive" behaviour, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said. Relations between Russia and Ukraine are in the spotlight as Kyiv says Russia amassed thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border and may be gearing up for a military offensive.

  • Macron announces Saudi-French initiative to solve crisis with Lebanon

    DOHA/CAIRO (Reuters) -France and Saudi Arabia agreed on Saturday to do more to help the Lebanese population, work to solving a diplomatic row between Beirut and the Gulf states and jointly push to get the government there running. Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday to help end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia over comments he had made in October criticising Saudi Arabia's role in the war in Yemen, which had prompted Riyadh to ban Lebanese imports.

  • Blinken: A move by China to invade Taiwan would have 'terrible consequences'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a move by China to invade Taiwan and take the island by force would have "terrible consequences."Tensions have risen between the U.S. and China as the Asian country has increased military pressure on Taiwan, an island that claims its own independence, but that China sees as its territory. "But here again, I hope that China's leaders think very carefully about this and about not precipitating a crisis that...

  • Indigenous Leaders Pledge to Oppose New Enbridge Developments

    On November 5, the Canadian oil company Enbridge announced that it plans to increase capacity on its pipeline system that connects a crude-oil storage hub in Oklahoma to the Texas Gulf Coast, now that the Line 3 pipeline linking Alberta and Wisconsin is complete. The Carrizo Comecrudo and other Indigenous groups in the area, along with the Indigenous Environmental Network, have pledged to protect Indigenous sacred sites and oppose future pipeline developments.

  • Powerful ULA Atlas V rocket rolls to pad ahead of Space Force launch this weekend

    A ULA Atlas V rocket rolled to its pad at Cape Canaveral on Friday, putting its most powerful configuration on course for launch this weekend.

  • Florida Startup Offers Solution To Decades-Old Pipeline Puzzle

    Florida-based company Trans Caspian Resources has come up with a solution that could link Turkmenistan’s huge gas reserves to Azerbaijan, and further on to Europe

  • Can we just take a moment to give Halle Berry her flowers?

    It’s time to celebrate the legendary Halle Berry. She’s back on top. She was a superstar who could win almost […] The post Can we just take a moment to give Halle Berry her flowers? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia

    Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister's finance adviser said, as part of an economic support package. The South Asian country has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

  • Your burger is heating Earth

    Data: Poore and Nemecek (2018), FDA, UN's IPCC. Note: Dairy cattle is beef from dairy cattle. Chart: Shoshana Gordon and Thomas Oide/AxiosClimate change is ratcheting up pressure to alter how we grow and consume food,Threat level: Our food chain generates a large chunk of greenhouse gas emissions annually, mainly from animal products, climate scientists point out.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

  • Conspiracy Theorists Think LeBron James ‘Something Is Fishy’ Tweet Is Related to His COVID Debacle; Expected to Play Against Clippers

    LeBron James has had a very interesting 2021. After a lackluster preseason, LeBron caught all the barbs from the media. His leadership as a super team-convening […]

  • Traders Have ‘Ridiculous’ View on Canada Rates, Rosenberg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are being too aggressive in betting on rate increases by the Bank of Canada as the country’s labor market gets hotter, according to economist David Rosenberg. Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe market is pricing in five rate hikes by the central bank in 2022, suggesting it will be faster to tighten monetary policy than the U.S. Federa

  • Iran thinks it has the upper hand in Vienna — here's why it doesn't

    Despite all the talk about growing Iranian leverage, it is the U.S. that remains in the driver’s seat.

  • Carrick to leave Man Utd after spell as caretaker manager

    Michael Carrick announced on Thursday he will leave Manchester United after three games as caretaker manager.

  • Musk says Tesla's Cybertruck will have four-motor variant

    "Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel," Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1466798224187006983?s=20. Calling the electric pick-up truck "insane technology bandwagon," Musk said the Cybertruck would have both front and rear-wheel steer that would "not just (turn) like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab." Tesla's pick-up truck, first announced in 2019, is made of stainless steel used in rockets and Musk has touted receiving several hundred thousand orders for the Cybertruck when preorders were opened.

  • Former Lubbock County jailer acquitted of assault

    Robert Garcia, 55, was found not guilty Wednesday by a jury of six people in Lubbock County Court at Law 1.

  • Ire over pharmacy middlemen fuels lobbying blitz

    The effort to paint pharmacy benefit managers as villains has sparked a multimillion-dollar campaign to influence Democrats.