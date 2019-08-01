Iran was able to capture a British oil tanker because it only gave the Royal Navy 1 hour's notice to escort it, rather than 24, former UK Defence Secretary says

Joel Rouse/UK MOD





The former UK Defence Secretary has offered more insight into how Iran's Revolutionary Guard corps were able to seize a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz last month.

In a diary extract for The Spectator magazine, Penny Mordaunt said the Stena Impero gave the Royal Navy just one hour's notice before it entered the strait. Other ships had given around 24 hours.

As a result the navy had to scramble to escort the Stena Impero, and was too late to stop it from getting seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, she said

The Stena Impero and its 23 crew members remain in the south of Iran. The UK this week ruled out swapping the ship for an Iranian tanker seized in the Mediterranean.

Iran managed to seize a British oil tanker partly because of the tanker's decision to only give the British Royal Navy one hour's notice to escort it, according to Britain's recently-departed Defence Secretary.

Penny Mordaunt, who left her post last week, said that the Stena Impero made it impossible for Britain's HMS Montrose to effectively escort it by giving far less notice than other ships.

Writing in The Spectator magazine, Mordaunt described being briefed on the incident by a senior Royal Navy officer. She said the Montrose sailed as fast as possible to catch up with the Impero, but could not get there before Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The guard seized the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19, in apparent retaliation for the UK's seizure of an Iranian tanker, the Grace 1, off the British territory of Gibraltar two weeks before.

Writing in the diary, Mordaunt said that the Montrose had been escorting dozens of British-flagged tankers around the time the Montrose was captured, but in each case had been given 24 hours notice, rather than one.

Upon being informed of the Stena Impero's journey, HMS Montrose sped up to escort the oil tanker, but by then it was too late, Mordaunt said.

"Despite increasing to flank speed, she [HMS Montrose] was 20 minutes too late and steamed into the Iranian Revolutionary Guard," Mordaunt wrote. Flank speed is as fast as a ship can go.

"The anger and disappointment is evident in the Commodore's voice as he professionally delivers his report," Mordaunt said, referring to Commodore Dean Bassett, the UK maritime commander in the Gulf region who told her of the Iranian seizure.

A spokesman for the British Ministry of Defence confirmed to Business Insider that all ships passing the strait have to notify the Royal Navy to ensure an escort.

He declined to specify how much notice ships typically give befor transiting the strait.

Stena Bul, the company operating the Stena Impero, told Business Insider that it had notified "the appropriate authorities" in time before the vessel crossed the strait.

"All the necessary notices were issued to the appropriate authorities in a timely manner and well within the required timescales," the spokesman said, while declining to give specifics.