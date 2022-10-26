Iran accused of ‘attempting to kidnap’ former footballer and regime critic Ali Karimi

Harry Latham-Coyle
·2 min read
Ali Karimi played 127 times for the Iranian national team (AFP via Getty Images)
Ali Karimi played 127 times for the Iranian national team (AFP via Getty Images)

Friends of former Iran captain Ali Karimi have alleged that the Iranian government attempted to kidnap the 43-year-old after Karimi expressed support for protests in the country.

Authorities in Tehran have issued an arrest warrant for the former footballer, who won 127 caps between 1998 and 2002.

They accuse Karimi, who now lives in Dubai after spending four seasons in the UAE during his playing career, of “collusion with the intention of acting against national security” after he expressed his support for protestors in Iran.

Widespread demonstations have been held in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini last month.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody having been arrested for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards, and subsequently died in a hospital in the Iranian capital.

Karimi has repeatedly expressed support for protestors and alleged last week in a tweet that he and his family had since been “threatened”.

“I thank my countrymen who are worried about my humble self,” Karimi wrote. “I and my family have been threatened and are threatened in various ways. But I am not important.

“I still mourn my countrymen across Iran and all my pain and sorrow is the safety of the people in my homeland.”

Mehdi Rostampour, a friend of Karimi, has now suggested that authorities attempted to force him back to Iran.

Rostampour alleges that a “celebrity” with links to the Iranian government asked to meet Karimi in the Emirati port city of Fujairah, saying he wished to leave the country.

But, according to Rostampour, Karimi was subsequently informed that it was a “trap”, alleging that the plan was to take the former footballer back to Iran and force him to record a confession to air on state television.

“Just before the set time, [Ali Karimi] received a text from a friend saying ‘Fujairah is a trap’,” Rostampour wrote.

“Who was the sender? Someone from within the intelligence ministry.”

Mourners gathered on Wednesday at the grave of Amini at a cemetery in Saqqez, her hometown in the province of Kurdistan in the west of Iran, to mark 40 days since her death and the end of the traditional Iranian mourning period.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) has alleged that 141 demonstrators had been killed during a crackdown on protests, while Amnesty International has said that at least 23 children have been killed.

Recommended Stories

  • French TV star scrutinized in book about sex abuse, #MeToo

    PARIS (AP) — “At a certain level of fame, no French man has ever been convicted for sexual abuse.” Devynck is among dozens of women who have spoken out recently to accuse Patrick Poivre d’Arvor of rape, sexual abuse or harassment from 1981 to 2018.

  • US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke

    Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and vice foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be "decisive." Cho Hyundong, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister, said the trio is bolstering their defense cooperation to deter the growing possibility of North Korea's use of nuclear weapons since the adoption in September of legislation spelling out scenarios where it would use nukes, including preemptively.

  • Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

    A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday. “We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s a 99% chance he (has been) arrested,” Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sanchez, told The Associated Press. Sanchez and his translator are believed to be in a prison in Tehran, the Spaniard’s parents said.

  • Heading home: Syrian refugees in Lebanon going back to Syria

    Hundreds of Syrian refugees boarded a convoy of trucks laden with mattresses, blankets, water and fuel tanks — and, in one case, a goat — in the remote Lebanese mountain town of Arsal on Wednesday, heading home to Syria. Many boarding the convoy in Arsal said Lebanon’s unprecedented economic meltdown had pushed them to make the journey.

  • LETTER: King might help strengthen military if elected

    Despite the prospect of war with Russia, Iran, China or North Korea being higher than in recent years, our military is weaker than two years ago.

  • White House 'denounces' DC official's praise of antisemite Louis Farrakhan

    The White House denounced Bowser official Cora Masters Barry for her praise of noted antisemite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, but the vice president's office was silent.

  • Turkish doctor detained for proposing chemical weapons probe

    Police detained the president of the Turkish Medical Association after she called for an independent investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported Wednesday. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, was detained on charges of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” as part of an investigation launched by anti-terrorism police, according to the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office. Fincanci, a forensic expert, has spent much of her career documenting torture and ill-treatment, and is a leading human rights activist in Turkey.

  • Iran protesters rally to mark 40 days since Amini's death

    Hundreds of protesters poured into the streets of a northwestern Iranian city on Wednesday to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade. In Amini's Kurdish hometown of Saqez, the birthplace of the nationwide unrest now roiling Iran, crowds snaked through the local cemetery and thronged her grave. “Death to the dictator!" protesters cried, according to video footage that corresponds with known features of the city and Aichi Cemetery.

  • A history of Kanye's lyrics and controversial statements about slavery, including calling it "a choice"

    Since his early songs, Kanye West has rapped about the legacy of slavery and its modern forms. His recent statements have stirred controversy.

  • Could Iran be kicked out of the World Cup? The controversy so far

    The chief executive of Ukranian club Shakhtar Donetsk has accused Iran of ‘direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians’

  • Metal detectorist discovers treasure at Paul Hollywood’s former £1.4 million home

    Mark Presland made the discovery at the property in Adisham, near Canterbury, Kent

  • The Moment a Room Full of Fetterman Supporters Fell Silent

    Photo illustration by Luis Rendon/GettyERIE, Pennsylvania—In his highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was asked to square two conflicting statements: one saying he’s never supported fracking, and another saying he’s always supported fracking.“Uh, I do support fracking, and, I don’t—I don’t—I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking,” Fetterman said.As he tried unsuccessfully to square the two opposing sentiments, a debate watch party

  • 'World's dirtiest man' dead at 94 'not long after' taking bath for first time in decades

    Amou Haji, known as "the world's dirtiest man," has died at the age of 94 in Iran. He died "not long" after villagers took him to a bathroom to wash, according to local media.

  • Hope Hicks went from a teen model to one of Trump's closest confidantes. Less than 2 years later, she's testifying in the investigation launched against her former boss' involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

    Hicks was a senior adviser to Trump in his final years as president and was one of the few aides who reportedly told him he lost the 2020 election.

  • Paul Ryan Reality-Checks Donald Trump Supporters With A Stark Reminder

    The former House speaker explained why "anybody not named Trump" would be a better bet for the GOP in 2024.

  • Trump Appeal in Rape Accuser’s Defamation Suit Gets Fast-Track

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s challenge to a defamation suit filed by a New York advice columnist who claims he raped her will be expedited by the District of Columbia’s highest appeals court.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a

  • What 'The Trump Tapes' reveal about Bob Woodward

    In June 2020, Bob Woodward received one of his many unexpected phone calls from Donald Trump. When their conversation turned to the rapidly growing protests following the police murder of George Floyd weeks earlier, the journalist took a personal tack in pressing the president of the United States on the nationwide outpouring of grief and anger. "I mean, we share one thing in common," Woodward told Trump. "We're White, privileged. ... Do you have any sense that that privilege has isolated and pu

  • An aide who once claimed he was with Trump when the former president declassified government records pleaded the fifth for the DOJ's Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report

    The DOJ hopes to squeeze testimonies out of key witnesses for its probe into Trump's handling of White House documents, The New York Times reported.

  • Chechen leader is warned: Unless Russia is destroyed, it will return to kill Chechen women and children

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 13:18 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has advised Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya, to get out of Ukraine and stand up for the independence of his homeland before the aggressor becomes interested in destroying it as well.

  • Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

    Fox NewsLiterally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic