Iran accuses Saudis of militaristic approach in Middle East

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Iran accused its main regional adversary Saudi Arabia on Monday of adopting a "militaristic, crisis-based approach" in the Middle East, Iran's state TV reported.

"Saudi Arabia has poured out the wealth of its people and countries in the region with a lack of proper understanding of the region's variables with a militaristic, crisis-based approach," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to state TV.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of carrying out attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday - accusations that Tehran dismisses. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Andrew Heavens)