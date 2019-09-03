Iran acknowledges a space rocket exploded after technical malfunction

The photo posted on Friday by Mr Trump appeared to be a once-classified surveillance photo of the rocket launch site - Donald J. Trump Twitter account

Iran has acknowledged for the first time that a rocket at its Imam Khomeini Space Center exploded last week because of a technical malfunction during a test, an official has said.

The comments by government spokesperson Ali Rabiei were the first explanation for Thursday's explosion, which came ahead of a planned satellite launch by Iran that the US has criticized.

Mr Rabiei also criticised President Donald Trump for tweeting what appeared to be a surveillance photo of the aftermath of the explosion shot by an American spy satellite.

The explosion marked the third failure involving a rocket at the Iranian center, which has raised suspicions of sabotage in Iran’s space program.

Mr Raibiei has refused to be drawn by the speculation and maintained that “this has been a technical matter and a technical error. Our experts unanimously say so.”

“The explosion happened at the launchpad and no satellite had yet been transferred to the launchpad,” Mr Rabiei said. “It happened at a test site, not at the launch site.”

Commercially available satellite images by Planet Labs Inc and Maxar Technologies showed a black plume of smoke rising above a launch pad, with what appeared to be the charred remains of a rocket.

The photo posted on Friday by Mr Trump appeared to be a once-classified surveillance photo from US intelligence agencies. Analysts said the black rectangle in the photo’s upper-left-hand corner likely covered up the photo’s classification.

The image showed damaged vehicles around the launch pad, as well as damage done to the rocket’s launcher. It also clearly showed a large phrase written in Farsi on the pad: “National Product, National Power.”

“The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran,” Mr Trump wrote in his tweet, identifying the rocket used. “I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.”

Mr Rabiei criticised Mr Trump’s decision to tweet about the rocket explosion.

“We don’t understand why the US president tweets and posts satellite pictures with excitement. This is not understandable,” he said. “Maybe this is because lack of Iran-related subjects that they raise such issues.”

Iran is now preparing to launch the Nahid-1, a communication satellite, into space Credit: REX More