Iran agrees to extend inspections to give time for nuclear talks

Barak Ravid
·1 min read

Iran has reached a deal with the UN's nuclear watchdog to continue inspections of its nuclear sites for another month.

Why it matters: While unstated, the reason for the extension is to allow for more time to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: Iran is extending through June 24 an agreement reached three months ago with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that allows the IAEA's cameras to record the activities in Iran's nuclear sites.

  • Yes, but: If the U.S. and Iran fail to reach a deal, Iran could delete the data without presenting it to the IAEA and end the watchdog's ability to monitor its nuclear program.

  • IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said the agreement could potentially be extended again in a month.

What’s next: U.S., Iranian and European officials have all expressed increased optimism about the trajectory of the nuclear talks ahead of a fifth round starting Tuesday in Vienna.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran and IAEA extend monitoring deal, averting crisis in nuclear talks

    Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, both sides said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have pitched wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. The move gives breathing space to indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran that resume in Vienna this week. The reprieve will only be brief, however, since the extension will expire soon after Iran's June 18 presidential election, which is likely to bring in new interlocutors for the International Atomic Energy Agency and major powers.

  • This Zombie Heist Thriller is the New #1 Movie on Netflix

    In the clip, we see our leads battle a mass of the undead who look like they don't play around. \"They're not what you think they are. They're smarter. They're faster. They're organized,\" one character...

  • Iran official says nuke inspector deal expired; talks go on

    Iran's hard-line parliament speaker said Sunday a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic's atomic accord with world powers. As fellow hard-liners demanded Iran delete the images, officials delayed an earlier-planned news conference by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. The last-minute discussions further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran.

  • The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    Celebs rocked ruffles, sexy suits and glam gowns for music's big night. Catch up on all the must-see looks from the star-studded red carpet

  • Oil prices up rise on potential hitch in Iran talks

    Oil prices rose on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, while Goldman Sachs said the case for higher prices remained intact even with increased Iran exports. Brent crude oil futures for July were 90 cents, or 1.4%, higher at $67.34 a barrel by 1215 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for July was at $64.44 a barrel, up 86 cents, or 1.4%. Oil prices fell almost 3% last week after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors.

  • Iran-UN Monitor Pact Paves Way for Nuclear Deal Breakthrough

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations inspectors, setting the Persian Gulf country up to revive a landmark agreement with world powers that could enable it to resume crucial oil exports.The compromise with the International Atomic Energy Agency means Iran will continue storing camera data recorded at key atomic installations for one month, buying time for diplomats convening this week in Vienna to restore the 2015 agreement that capped nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.“This temporary technical understanding is a stopgap measure,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at a press briefing in Vienna. “It’s something we came up with as a way to avoid flying completely blind.”Diplomats warned last week, after the fourth round of negotiations in Vienna, that failing to extend the IAEA monitoring agreement could have scuttled the fragile process that seeks to end a standoff between Tehran and Washington that’s roiled oil markets and almost sparked a war between the two sides.“We recommend the negotiating countries to seize the extra opportunity provided by Iran in good faith for the complete lifting of sanctions in a practical and verifiable manner,” Iran’s representative at the IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said in a tweet.Without Nuclear Deal, How Close Is Iran to a Bomb?: QuickTakeWhile oil markets are braced for an increase in Iranian supply, crude rallied above $64 a barrel after Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that gaps remain in negotiations involving world powers around the sequencing and verification of sanctions removal.Erasing the material would jeopardize the continuity of inspectors’ knowledge of the program. Iran and the IAEA have been at loggerheads for months over an investigation into decades-old particles of man-made uranium discovered at undeclared sites. Grossi said he expects to publish an update of that probe next month.Following the Iranian parliament’s decision last year to restrict some agency access, Tehran reached a temporary monitoring pact with Grossi in February that enabled recorded video material to be temporarily retained.Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is eager to restore the nuclear accord and secure the removal of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tough sanctions regime before he leaves office later this year. Reviving the nuclear deal will loosen restrictions on Iranian oil exports, the nation’s main source of foreign currency revenue.(Updates throughout with comments from International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran and oil price moves.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tracker shows flights avoiding Belarus airspace

    Flightradar animation shows Hungarian-based carrier WizzAir rerouting a flight from Kyiv to Tallinn to avoid Belarusian airspace on Monday (May 24).Latvian airline airBaltic flights BT410 from Riga to Odessa and BT724 from Riga to Tbilisi both diverted from their usual path and travelling around Belarus on Sunday.AirBaltic said on Monday it will no longer use Belarus airspace for its flights.Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk. It detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

  • DR Congo's Goma volcano: 'I couldn't save my sick husband from the lava'

    Ernestine Kabuo says she was unable to carry her husband as she fled Mount Nyiragongo's eruption.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Billionaire’s Unwanted Paris Art Museum Opens with Melting Statues and Talking Mice

    Sarah MeyssonnierPARIS–More than 20 years ago, when billionaire business mogul François Pinault was in the planning stages of creating a venue in Paris to display his vast personal collection of contemporary art, some responses to his vision were, to put it generously, lukewarm.Pinault had his eyes on an island in the middle of the Seine in the well-to-do suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, but the mayor, Libération reported, “didn’t roll out the red carpet.”Apparently, it was only when then-President Jacques Chirac intervened on Pinault’s behalf during an Elysée garden party, and the reluctant mayor green-lighted the museum.“Does Paris need another contemporary art gallery?” The Guardian asked in a 2004 article about the project.Detractors have accused him of being motivated by ego and “a fantasy of omnipotence,” but he has always maintained that his motivation for the space was rooted in a philanthropic desire to share his passion for contemporary art “with as many people as possible.”Nearly two decades later, as the city cautiously emerges from stringent COVID-19 restrictions that saw the shuttering of restaurants, bars, and cultural spaces, the answer is a resounding yes.A visit to the collection, which is housed in a renovated Belle Epoque-era dome, provides a breathtaking antidote to the lockdown doldrums that have held the city in a vice-grip since late October. Indeed, after six months of mandated confinement, the mere act of stepping into a museum again felt subversive and slightly surreal. And that was before I encountered the talking mouse and the melting chairs.However, the unique interior and the diverse works—Pinault’s collection comprises more than 10,000 pieces by hundreds of artists, including Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons—will likely remain a draw long after post-pandemic malaise has faded.Housed in the city’s onetime Bourse de Commerce and just blocks from the Louvre, the space is centered around an immense concrete cylinder that was constructed in the central rotunda below the building’s original dome—think half Roman Pantheon, half bank vault. But rather than detracting from the building’s original 19th-century grandeur, the austere concrete slabs complement the original aesthetic while providing a sleek enclosure for the central exhibition space in the interior atrium. Outside view of the Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection contemporary art museum in Paris, France. Sarah Meyssonnier Beneath the rotunda, a series of sculptures is currently on display, including a perfect replica of 16th-century Italo-Flemish sculptor Giambologna’s “The Rape of the Sabine Women.” But Swiss artist Urs Fischer’s exquisitely detailed reproduction comes with a twist. Over the coming months, the statue and the equally true-to-life chairs that share the space, will gradually self-destruct. The artist forged the detailed pieces out of pigmented wax, essentially creating giant candles.Martin Béthenod, the museum’s deputy chief executive officer, described the exhibition as “a monument to impermanence.”“It does not evoke melancholy,” he wrote in the museum’s press catalogue.The melting statues, he explained, “is less a process of disappearance and more one of transformation.”The theme of metamorphosis could equally apply to Pinault’s original ambition for his collection. The 84-year-old founder of luxury giant The Kering Group, whose stable of global fashion brands includes Gucci and Balenciaga, had spent decades amassing a hefty collection of contemporary works from the 1960s to the present day, and dreamed of converting a derelict Renault factory in Boulogne-Billancourt’s Île Seguin into an arts space on par with Bilbao’s Guggenheim or London’s Saatchi Gallery.Pinault’s plan to transform the factory into a gallery space was met with a host of bureaucratic hurdles, including, he claimed, from Jean-Pierre Fourcade, the aforementioned mayor of Boulogne-Billancourt. Pinault was ultimately forced to abandon the project, and turned his attention to Venice instead where he opened the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana in 2006 and 2009, respectively.In 2016, Pinault announced that his collection had finally found a permanent home in Paris after he agreed to a 50-year lease on the Bourse de Commerce. The revitalization of the building cost around €160 million ($194 million), and the planned exhibits were kept top secret. But when the museum was ready to unveil the collection last June, the world was in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and the opening was postponed until January, when, as it turned out, France was in the thick of a bleak winter lockdown.On May 22, the museum finally opened to the public. The opening comes three days after cafes, cinemas and shops were permitted to get back to business, and it somehow seems fitting that the long-awaited birth of Paris’ newest contemporary arts space coincides with the post-lockdown rebirth of the city.The building itself has also undergone several incarnations over the centuries. In the late-1500s, the site housed a palatial mansion that architect Jean Bullant had constructed for Catherine de Medici. At the queen’s request, the lavish project included a tall Doric column with a viewing platform that is believed to have been used by Medici’s personal astrologer. The residence was eventually razed, but the 101-foot column was spared and stands near the structure’s entrance.In the 18th century, a circular grain exchange was built on the site that included an open interior courtyard and wooden dome. A fire destroyed the dome in the early 1800s and an iron and copper cupola—Victor Hugo unflatteringly likened it to “an English jockey cap on a large scale”—took its place.The grain exchange closed in the 1870s and Paris’ Commodities Exchange moved in more than a decade later. The so-called giant jockey cap turned out to be ephemeral as well and was modified when the famed Belle Epoque-era architect Henri Blondel massively revamped the building in the late-19th century, swapping out the copper sheets surrounding the dome for frescoes depicting the history of trade between the five continents. In the 1970s, the cupola and the murals were classified as a historical monument.Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando was in charge of the building’s most recent incarnation. Ando, who also transformed Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana into art spaces, worked with local firm NeM Architectes to revitalize the building and convert it into a museum space.“My task was to give the building a new life as an art museum without altering the projected structure itself,” he said in an interview published in La Bourse de Commerce; le nouveau musée de la Collection Pinault—a book dedicated to the project.Remnants of the building’s grain exchange days include 25 arcades on the building’s inner façade, and a double helix staircase. Although elegant in appearance, the staircase was designed for practical reasons—it allowed grain-toting porters to carry the heavy sacks up and down to storerooms without running into each other.“Like the projects in Venice, the main theme was to create architecture that would bind together the time flowing from the past to the present and into the future…,” Ando said.Harmony between the past and the present may be apparent in the architecture, but some of the exhibits present a jarring collision of anachronistic ideologies with the present discourse about race, gender and politics. This is most apparent in the juxtaposition of “Triumphal France”—the muraled panorama surrounding the dome—with the works of David Hammons, a Black artist known for his public installations.Despite their beauty and historical value, the 19th-century panels are little more than a glorification of colonialism, complete with depictions of people of color through a lens of imperialist stereotypes. Hammons’ works, including a mangled American flag rendered in the Pan-African tri-color of red, black and green, provides a powerful counterpoint. Such a statement is unusual in a country where universal ideals of secularism are valued over racial identities and even discussing race has long since been considered taboo.Louise Lawler’s haunting “Helms Amendment” is Gallery 3 features an unsettling series of photographs of a plastic cup depicting every senator who voted to deny funding for AIDS education and prevention in 1987—the height of the AIDS crisis. The “nay” votes were on the basis that such information would “promote or encourage homosexual activities.”One of the more eye-catching exhibits features a Hitchcock-esque fleet of taxidermied pigeons perched on the rotundas’ balconies that seem to peer down at visitors. The birds are courtesy of the storied Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan, who first displayed them at the Venice Biennale.Some 90 percent of the works are on view for the first time, and despite big names like Cindy Sherman and Rudolf Stingel, not all of the exhibits are from celebrity-level artists. Installations by lesser-known artists are also featured, and the displays will change regularly.A top-floor restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Michel Bras and his son Sébastien will open in June. In a nod to the building’s history, the Halle aux Grains will offer a menu that incorporates everything from buckwheat to pumpkin seeds to barley into its recipes. The minimalist decor that has become standard in new Parisian restaurants evokes an office high-rise and is less stand-out than the panorama, which includes views of Saint-Eustache Church and The Pompidou Center.During a press event, the father-son duo turned out a host of menu items for a small group of journalists, who, because of the current COVID regulations, were not allowed to sample any of the dishes.“It’s a tasting with your eyes, not your mouth,” the chef explained, as he presented a series of plates that included stuffed mushrooms, oysters garnished with fenugreek and shallots, and glazed strawberries with delicate dollops of mousse.As it was lunchtime, I found the whole thing akin to a form of gastronomic torture, so I fled the restaurant to explore the basement level, which includes a 284-seat auditorium and a windowless gallery, where Pierre Huyghe’s installation, Offspring, features a light and fog display to the soundtrack of Erik Satie’s 19th-century “Gymnopedie number 1.” What at first seems like the detritus of a ‘90s-era techno club actually involves an artificial intelligence device that endlessly reinterprets the composition, depending on the movements of visitors in the space.I didn’t discover the talking mouse until I was heading out, and I have Thomas Lozinski, who was overseeing international press visits, to thank for leading me to a hole in wall near the elevators that contains the white animatronic rodent. A creation of Ryan Gander, the mouse attempts to speak, but then begins to stutter and stammer in a child-like British accent.It seems confused and slightly delirious. It’s almost as though, like the city itself, the tiny creature is also emerging from a long hibernation.The Bourse de Commerce is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Tuesdays. On Friday the museum closes at 9 p.m. General admission is €14.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Luis Suarez scored the goal that won Atletico Madrid the Spanish title, just a year after Barcelona let him leave because he was 'too old'

    "Barcelona didn't value me and Atletico opened their doors for me," said Suarez after his side's victory over Real Valladolid.

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.

  • Mickelson magic! Lefty secures PGA Championship to become oldest to win golf major

    He joins Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo in the record books with six major victories with his win on the Ocean Course in South Carolina.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • NASCAR at COTA live updates: Chase Elliott wins as race called after red flag, heavy rain

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.