Iran 'almost certainly' meddling in Scottish election to destabilise the UK

Dan Sanderson
·5 min read
Scottish independence supporters gather in George Square for a rally organised by &#39;All Under One Banner&#39; on May 1 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe&#xa0;
Scottish independence supporters gather in George Square for a rally organised by 'All Under One Banner' on May 1 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Iran is “almost certainly” trying to help the SNP win the Holyrood elections with online propaganda campaigns designed to cause constitutional turmoil within the UK, a think tank has warned.

A report by the Henry Jackson Society said that online specialists acting on behalf of the Tehran regime were using fake accounts on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to encourage the break up of Britain.

Tactics include setting up fake accounts that launch attacks on Unionist parties and politicians and spread information designed to boost the case for Scottish separation.

Dr Paul Stott, the report's author, said there was no suggestion that Scottish nationalist politicians had encouraged interference in the current elections but that it was still highly likely that Iran was meddling.

Iran has previously “put considerable effort into developing its political relationships with Scottish political elites who advocate independence,” with some success, the report said.

The report concluded: “Iran has shown itself to be a country which engages in Russian-style disinformation campaigns, repeatedly establishing fake websites and internet accounts in an effort to disrupt the political systems of liberal democracies.

“Judged within this context, Iran is almost certainly looking to disrupt our current elections, most likely those under way for the Scottish [Parliament].”

Opinion polls suggest that Thursday’s election in Scotland is on a knife-edge, with the SNP within reach of winning a majority that would see Nicola Sturgeon, its leader, claim a cast-iron mandate for a new referendum.

Should Scotland leave the UK, it would be seen by some as a major blow to one of the world’s oldest and most influential democracies.

The break up of the UK also has the potential to hit Britain’s status as a military power, with the SNP determined to rid Scotland of nuclear weapons from their base on the Clyde.

There is no alternative location in the UK where the Trident fleet of nuclear submarines could easily be moved to.

The findings are part of a wider investigation into Iran’s increasing attempts to interfere in foreign elections.

The report said Iran had been shown to attempt to interfere in the 2014 independence referendum, setting up hundreds of fake accounts which were later deleted by Facebook as part of a clampdown on foreign meddling.

The report said the Islamic republic could no longer be considered a “third tier” country in terms of cyber capabilities. It added: “Iran has become increasingly sophisticated in both the scope and choice of its target.”

In a Facebook report from February this year, an image was reproduced of a post from a fake Iranian online persona mocking the Scottish Conservatives.

Russia has also attempted to interfere in Scottish democracy, an Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) report found last year, citing "credible" commentary that the Putin regime tried to influence the 2014 vote.

The Henry Jackson Society report said that Iran had actively courted SNP politicians, including Alex Salmond, who has since quit the party and is standing in the Scottish elections for the Alba Party.

In 2015 Mr Salmond, then the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman at Westminster, embarked on a visit to Tehran and launched a campaign to develop closer ties between Scotland and Iran.

It noted that John Mason, an SNP MSP who is likely to be re-elected on Thursday, had lodged a parliamentary motion following the US killing of Qasem Soleimani.

Mr Mason's motion said the UK should not “automatically” support America because it was “a Western, mainly white, English-speaking country”.

The report noted that it was not “language or race which should determine the UK’s international relationships, but values”.

It added: “The values of the United Kingdom are very different from those of the Islamic Republic of Iran – a country which continues to hold British citizens hostage, and whose leading religious authority sentenced a British author to death.”

The report added: “Tehran has put considerable effort into developing its political relationships with Scottish political elites who advocate independence.

“Several Scottish nationalists have embraced this approach, even visiting the country in search of a future working relationship, and developing ties with representatives of the Iranian state at home.

“However, in 2019 increased political attention paid to pro-Iranian networks disrupted engagement between Dr Mohammad Shomali, the then representative in the UK of Iran’s spiritual leader, and the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.”

The First Minister had previously attended interfaith events alongside the cleric but pulled out of an event after comments emerged in which he had compared gay sex to bestiality.

Asked about the claims of Iran meddling in the current campaign on Monday morning, James Cleverly, the Foreign Office minister, refused to comment on the specific allegation but said the UK had “serious concerns” about Iran's “destabilising behaviour, not just in the region, but also more broadly”.

He added: “And indeed, how the international community responds to this kind of accusation or concerns about cyber actions like this will be one of the things on the agenda of the G7 meeting that the Foreign Secretary will be hosting with foreign ministers from our economic and international partners in this forthcoming week.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “The SNP will always work to counter the spread of disinformation.

"That is why we led the calls for the Russia report to be published, so work could start sooner rather than later to tackle the threat of foreign interference in UK and Scottish politics. However, we have been disappointed by the slow nature of the UK Government’s response."

Recommended Stories

  • UK finance minister says Scottish independence vote would risk COVID recovery

    A referendum on Scottish independence would put Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at risk, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, campaigning ahead of Scotland's parliamentary election. Scotland will vote on Thursday for its devolved parliament, in which a victory for the Scottish National Party (SNP) is expected to create more pressure for an independence vote that has so far been rejected by the British government. Making a campaign visit for the Conservative Party, which runs the British government but has less political influence in Scotland than the SNP, Sunak stressed the need to finish dealing with COVID-19 and start rebuilding the economy.

  • 100 years old: Low key centenary for Northern Ireland

    Queen Elizabeth II stressed the need for “reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding” as she sent her “warmest best wishes” to the people of Northern Ireland on Monday to mark what is widely considered to be its centenary. Much like the day that Northern Ireland was founded 100 years ago, there will be no huge celebrations or grand ceremonies given the sharply differing views on its creation and subsequent history. Since its creation, Northern Ireland society has been split between those who want to remain in the U.K. and those who wish to see Northern Ireland become part of the Republic of Ireland.

  • US officials in Mideast to reassure jittery allies over Iran

    Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among Gulf Arab partners over America’s re-engagement with Iran and other policy shifts in the region. The trips come as the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Vienna, discuss a return to Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies, excluded from Obama-era nuclear negotiations, have repeatedly pressed for a seat at the table, insisting that any return to the accord must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional proxies.

  • Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge after 17 years underground

    "We're talking about trillions of cicadas that are gonna be emerging, singing, calling, finding mates in your backyard."

  • Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States on Sunday denied a report by Iran's state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions in other countries. Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of the frozen Iranian funds. The U.S. government denied that an agreement has been reached.

  • Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven - officials

    KABUL (Reuters) -Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people and starting large fires that caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday. The tankers were parked in northern Kabul and burst into flames late on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Interior. Tariq Arian, the ministry of interior spokesman, said authorities were still investigating how the fire started and did not yet know the cause, but he ruled out a "terrorist incident."

  • Supermarkets ‘misled customers over chicken cruelty and shut down social media objections’

    Exclusive: Morrisons blocked Facebook comments as Chris Packham challenges chain to let him film ‘hellish’ lives of birds

  • Trump's Scottish Golf Resorts Took $800,000 In Taxpayer Funds To Save Jobs, But Cut Workers

    Union officials called the money grab a “scandal” and are calling for a government investigation.

  • Missing Air Force member last seen caught in rip current at Texas beach, officials say

    He was last spotted about 100 feet from shore.

  • Rishi Sunak: Nicola Sturgeon's IndyRef plans jeopardise Scotland's Covid recovery

    Rishi Sunak has warned Nicola Sturgeon's plans for a second independence referendum jeopardise Scotland's Covid recovery by "needlessly" dividing the country at the "worst possible time". The Chancellor insisted it was "vital" for the UK to "stick together, finish the job of getting through this health crisis" then rebuild the economy. Speaking only three days out from polling day, he said the last year had demonstrated " that in the darkest of moments, all four nations of the United Kingdom benefit from each other and our partnership." After highlighting how more than a million Scottish jobs have been protected by the Treasury's furlough schemes, Mr Sunak concluded: "The undeniable truth is that Scotland is a stronger nation because it is part of a United Kingdom." Opinion polls indicate Ms Sturgeon is on the cusp of winning an overall SNP majority at Holyrood, which she plans to use to force Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to handing her the power for another referendum. If he refuses, she intends to organise her own separation vote and challenge the Prime Minister to try and block it in the courts.

  • Michel Barnier admits UK vaccine success shows it is easier to act alone than under EU 'bureaucracy'

    Michel Barnier has conceded that Britain’s vaccine success proves that individual states can act faster than the unwieldy European Union, which displayed an “ideological mistrust of public-private partnerships” and has “not yet learned to take risks”. The former Brexit negotiator, 70, who is bringing out a book on more than four years in the job called La Grande Illusion (The Grand Illusion) this week, also refused to describe Boris Johnson as a “statesman”, saying it was too early to use such a term for Britain’s “head of government”. In an interview ahead of the book’s launch with France Inter, he was asked whether Britain’s vaccine success was an “extraordinary advert” for Brexit. The UK is streets ahead of the rest of the bloc in terms of vaccination but the continent is now slowly catching up after a sluggish start.More than half of the UK's total population of 66.8 million has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. NHS data up to May 2 shows that of the 49,834,997 jabs given in the UK so far, 34,505, 380 were first doses. While Mr Barnier said he refused to engage in “one-upmanship” and that it was “too early to draw conclusions” on who had coped best with the Covid crisis around the world, he said: “It’s true that there were faults (on the EU side) at the start.” “Why? Because we wanted to decide for 27 and not alone. It’s easier to decide alone than 27 above all when you’re not under an EU competency. This is perhaps one of the lessons we should drawn from this crisis,” he told France Inter. He added: “Perhaps there are issues regarding Europe where we should give back competencies to countries, to regions, to do ‘subsidiarity’ (where national governments decide), and in other areas consolidate competencies.” He said that the EU clearly had an issue with red tape. “I recognise that there were administrative problems, bureaucracy. There was an almost ideological mistrust of public-private partnerships. We don’t know how to take risks. The British took risks by financing the private sector. The Americans took risks. We don’t know how to do that yet.” But asked whether it would have been better to allow individual countries more leeway to negotiate vaccine contracts, he said: “Vaccine patriotism makes no sense (for France) as we were unable in the public or private sector to make a French vaccine so were dependent others. “True, we could have decided alone like the British but it’s not in my view the philosophy of the EU and we would have left by the wayside smaller countries that would have been incapable of negotiating.”

  • Manchin opposes D.C. statehood bill, likely dooming its prospects in Senate

    The moderate Democrat said Friday he believes D.C. statehood should be addressed with a constitutional amendment.

  • At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

    In the rural, tribal village of Agh Mazar near Iran’s northeastern border with Turkmenistan, girls get married after hitting puberty and devote their lives to raising children. “I have sort of broken taboos,” Roohani said at the garage, where she carefully coats cars with attention-getting gleams and scrapes sludge from their engines.

  • 2021 elections – live: Sunak says ‘worst possible time’ for Scottish referendum as SNP on course for majority

    Follow the latest updates ahead of this week’s local and devolved elections

  • The leader of the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer said he fled India because of menacing threats

    Adar Poonawalla told The Times of London that he faced an "unprecedented" environment of "expectation and aggression."

  • Europe may reopen for British tourists in time for summer under new EU plan

    Britons could be allowed to holiday in Europe from as early as the start of June under EU proposals to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions. The measures, put forward by the European Commission on Monday and expected to be debated by member states as early as Tuesday, would end the EU-wide ban on non-essential travel from countries with a good epidemiological situation. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU commission, said as she announced the proposals: “Time to revive EU tourism industry & for cross-border friendships to rekindle - safely." "We propose to welcome again vaccinated visitors & those from countries with a good health situation. But if variants emerge we have to act fast: we propose an EU emergency brake mechanism," she wrote on Twitter. The new system would set a threshold for the infection rate in a country where someone is travelling from, but also allow EU countries to use an "emergency break" to block travel immediately if there are fears that new variants have emerged there. “Israel definitely would be on the list, Britain maybe, the US not yet,” said one EU official. Those wishing to travel would require proof of vaccination showing they received the last dose of a jab approved by the EU Medicines Agency at least 14 days before arrival. All the vaccines being given to people in the UK are on the World Health Organisation list which the EU will follow to accept travellers – meaning anyone vaccinated in the UK will be able to travel if Britain is put on the list. EU member states have largely agreed to abide by blanket ban on non-essential travel into the EU put in place over a year ago, with bureaucrats in Brussels regularly updating a list of safe countries that it recommends member governments gradually re-open their borders to. Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and China subject to confirmation of reciprocity, are the only countries currently on that list. The UK would not necessarily be added automatically, however. Member states may insist that a safe listing is subject to reciprocity, requiring the UK to allow EU travellers in on a similar basis. The proposals put forward on Monday do not mention the issue. The proposals are non-binding and would have to be applied individually by member states, because Brussels has no authority over border controls. Several countries heavily reliant on tourism, including Greece and Croatia, have already said travellers will be exempt from quarantine. British rates of infections and deaths from Covid 19 have been significantly lower than those of most EU countries for a number of weeks now, although the EU’s vaccination rollout is beginning to catch up.

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage