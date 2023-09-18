Iran prisoner swap live updates: Officials say Americans have flown out of Tehran
Five Americans who had spent years imprisoned in Iran have been freed as part of a complex and delicate diplomatic deal, officials said.
Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharqi, as well as two others, were flown out of Tehran on Monday.
As part of the deal, the Biden administration unfroze nearly $6 billion in oil revenue that had been held in South Korea since 2018.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said two of the Iranian prisoners held in the United States plan to stay in the U.S.
The prisoner swap comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which begins on Tuesday in New York City.
Yahoo News is covering the latest on the prisoner swap in our live blog below.
White House defends Iran deal
The White House was forced to deny that it had paid to release the American prisoners — after the deal with Iran gained criticism from Republicans. As part of the highly complex and delicate agreement, the U.S. unfroze $6 billion of Iran's oil revenue in South Korea.
Speaking at the White House, national security spokesperson John Kirby said the money was not a ransom and that no sanctions on Iran had been lifted.
"This it not a payment of any kind," Kirby said. "These aren't U.S. taxpayer dollars."
Who are the released prisoners?
Siamak Namazi, 51 - The business consultant was arrested in 2015 and convicted of cooperating with a hostile government (the United States). He was the longest-held American detainee and had begun a hunger strike earlier this year.
Emad Shargi, 59 - An Iranian-born businessman from Washington, D.C. who immigrated to the U.S. as a child, Shargi was cleared of initial charges following a 2018 arrest but was charged again for espionage in 2020 and convicted without a trial.
Morad Tahbaz, 67 - A British-American conservationist who was arrested in 2019 and sentenced for “contacts with the U.S. enemy government”.
The other two Americans released in the swap have not had their names released at the request of their families.
How the deal was reached
Reuters reports on how the U.S. and Iran began negotiating this rare prisoner swap negotiation:
"The agreement was the culmination of months of diplomatic contacts, secret talks and legal maneuvering, with Qatar at the heart of negotiations, sources and officials familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Doha hosted at least eight rounds of clandestine indirect meetings between Tehran and Washington since March 2022.
The earlier rounds were devoted chiefly to Tehran's nuclear dispute with Washington, but over time the focus shifted to prisoners as the negotiators realized that nuclear talks would lead nowhere due to their complexity."