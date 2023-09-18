Iran prisoner swap live updates: Officials say Americans have flown out of Tehran

Iranian-Americans Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharqi were freed in a prisoner swap with Iran on Monday. (Courtesy of the families)

Five Americans who had spent years imprisoned in Iran have been freed as part of a complex and delicate diplomatic deal, officials said.

Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharqi, as well as two others, were flown out of Tehran on Monday.

As part of the deal, the Biden administration unfroze nearly $6 billion in oil revenue that had been held in South Korea since 2018.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said two of the Iranian prisoners held in the United States plan to stay in the U.S.

The prisoner swap comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which begins on Tuesday in New York City.

Yahoo News is covering the latest on the prisoner swap in our live blog below.