Iran announces "accident" at nuclear facility, possible Israeli cyber attack

Barak Ravid
1 min read
Iran announced on Sunday “an accident” causing a blackout occurred at its uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

Why it matters: The incident occurred as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived for his first visit in Jerusalem amid nuclear talks in Vienna and growing tensions between Israel and Iran.

Driving the news: The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said the accident occurred in the electricity distribution system of the Natanz enrichment facility.

  • He said the cause of the incident is under investigation but stressed there were no casualties and no pollution was caused by the accident.

  • Israeli media said that it was not an accident and that the power outage could have been caused by a cyber attack.

  • The head of Iran's atomic energy organization Ali Akbar Salehi said the incident in the facility in Natanz "was an act of terrorism." He did not say who was responsible but stressed Iran reserves the right to respond.

  • Intelligences sources quoted by several Israeli media outlets pointed to Israeli intelligence agency Mossad as being behind the cyber attack.

