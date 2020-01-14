Iran announces arrests in 'painful and unforgivable' downing of Ukrainian passenger jet

Iran's judiciary announced Tuesday that "extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested" in connection with last Wednesday's rocket attack on a Ukrainian International Airlines flight leaving Tehran. Iran's Revolutionary Guard admitted Saturday that it had accidentally shot down the plane, killing all 176 people on board, after mistaking it for a U.S. missile. Iranians have been in the streets protesting the government's initial cover-up. The majority of passengers on the plane were Iranian and Canadian.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani suggested in a televised speech that "the judiciary should form a special court with a ranking judge and dozens of experts," because after this "painful and unforgivable" mistake, "the entire the world will be watching this court." Rouhani said the military's acceptance of responsibility was "a first good step," but "the responsibility falls on more than just one person" and those found culpable "should be punished."

