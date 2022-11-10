Iran announces creation of its first hypersonic ballistic missile

Iran has announced the development and creation of its first hypersonic ballistic missile.

As reported by European Pravda, it was declared by Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran; Iranian outlet IRNA quoted him.

"This new missile is going to pass through all air defence systems, and I don’t think there will be technologies, capable of countering it for decades," Hajizadeh stated, adding that this missile is a way to destroy the air defence systems of the opponent and "a big generational leap" in the field of missiles.

Hypersonic weapons can move at a speed five times higher than the speed of sound.

At the same time, Reuters outlet has pointed out that there have been no reports of such a missile being tested by Iran and, while the Islamic Republic has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes, Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities.

This statement was made after the USA expressed its concern that Russia might purchase Iranian-made "surface-to-surface" missiles in order to use them in Ukraine in addition to the UAVs it has already purchased from Tehran.

In particular, the Ukrainian government is aware of Russia’s plans to buy ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfagar from Iran and ship them by air to Crimea and by sea to Russian ports on the Caspian Sea.

