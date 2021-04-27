Iran's long history of terror and aggression

Kelly Laco, Houston Keene
·6 min read

Iran's recent acts of aggression against the U.S. and its allies follow a long history of terror by the state, including a recent modernization of tactics in the form of cyber hacks and disinformation campaigns.

New images released on Tuesday by the U.S. Navy show Iranian Revolutionary Guard ships performing "unsafe and unprofessional" maneuvers around American ships in the Persian Gulf.

This is the latest provocation by Iran -- the second-largest country in the Middle East -- as it prepares to negotiate with the U.S. and other world leaders about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Since it became the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, Iran has a long history of using terror and other acts of aggression to achieve its political objectives.

For 42 years, it has been designated by the U.S. and other world powers as the leading state sponsor of terrorism around the globe. It has backed other terrorist organizations — such as the Taliban and Hezbollah — to further its goals.

IRANIAN WARSHIPS MENACE US VESSELS IN THE PERSIAN GULF IN LATEST PROVOCATION

History of terror

Prior to the Iranian Revolution, the country was ruled by Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, whose family governed Iran since 1925. However, starting in the 1950s Shah Reza's rule -- with the backing of the U.S. -- became more and more authoritarian.

The shah tried to Westernize Iran and created more opportunities for Iranian citizens to succeed in business and education. In 1979, however, Pahlavi’s dictatorial government led to a revolution that removed him from power.

Pahlavi was replaced by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian government that has engaged in terroristic activities for decades against the U.S. and its allies.

IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS JOHN KERRY TOLD HIM ABOUT ISRAELI COVERT OPERATIONS IN SYRIA

Seven months after Iran officially became an Islamist republic, it started down the path of using terrorism as a tactic to achieve its political ends and instill fear in its enemies.

On Nov. 4, 1979, a group of radical Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Fifty U.S. citizens were taken hostage. The students demanded that then-President Carter extradite the shah -- who had fled his native country -- back to Iran to stand trial. Khomeini had already issued an order to purge the government of any officials loyal to the exiled shah resulting in thousands of executions.

Carter rejected turning over the shah. The hostages were held for 444 days and contributed to Carter's loss in the 1980 presidential election to Ronald Reagan. But Iran had cemented its terror credentials.

Supported by Iran, the terrorist group Hezbollah abducted nearly 100 foreign nationals in Lebanon between 1982 and 1992, including a large number of Americans. Some of the abducted Americans spent years in captivity while others, including CIA Station Chief William Buckley, were tortured and killed.

Hezbollah, which is a Shia Islamist political party and militant group in Lebanon -- bombed the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983, killing 63 people including the "entire U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Middle East contingent."

CALLS FOR JOHN KERRY TO BE INVESTIGATED FOR WHAT HE TOLD IRAN

Iran also backed the 1983 bombing at the U.S. Marine Barracks at Beirut International Airport that killed almost 250 marines and wounded 100 others. Iran also backed the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait by Hezbollah.

Iran has also been tied to directing the assassinations of multiple people, including many political opponents.

Shapour Bakhtiar, the last prime minister of Iran before the revolution led the National Movement of Iranian Resistance in exile in France. In a suburb of Paris in 1991, he was murdered by Iranian assassins. When one of the killers was paroled 20 years later he was received as a hero by Iranian officials.

Additionally, Iran has had a turbulent relationship with its Middle Eastern neighbor, Afghanistan dating back to 1979.

The Middle East Institute reports that Iran has been "simultaneously providing support to the Afghan government and the Taliban in the hopes of keeping them divided and influencing political developments once the U.S. draws down its forces." As a result, in its continued attempt to weaken the U.S. globally, Iran has provided weapons and financial support to the Taliban to use against U.S.-led coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Israel, one of the closest allies to the U.S., has also been a common target for Iranian sanctioned terrorism. Iran constantly attempts to undermine Israel's place in the Middle East as state-sponsored violence prevents peace in the region.

Iran's terrorism tactics have evolved since 1979 and now expand beyond physical violence, weapons distribution, and bombings and include more intangible and modern methods of terror.

Modernization of terror tactics

In recent years, Iran’s ability to inflict terror and fear around the globe has evolved to include not only physical attacks but a plethora of cyber attacks ranging from disinformation campaigns to data theft.

Over the last few years, Iranian nationals working on behalf of the Iranian government have engaged in coordinated campaigns of cyber attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

In 2016, seven Iranian defendants attempted to sabotage American financial institutions by gaining access into the control systems of a New York dam. The hackers were working specifically for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Two years later, the DOJ announced that nine defendants, also working on behalf of the Iranian government and the guard corps, hacked into computer systems of 320 universities in 22 countries and stole billions of dollars of exclusive research.

Last September, three more Iranian hackers were indicted for stealing critical information on U.S. aerospace and satellite technology. They targeted many companies within the U.S. and abroad and successfully compromised networks and stole sensitive information.

In addition, Iranian groups were tied to spreading disinformation around the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Twitter announced that it removed over 200 account handles operating from Iran, as part of an investigation into possible foreign influence into the election.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury also announced new sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with the IRGC’s Quds Force and the Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute, "for having directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference" in the election.

The threat of state-sponsored cyber intrusions continues to be a challenge for the U.S. and its allies across the globe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration and Iran

Despite Iran's long history of physical and cyber terrorism, President Biden has signaled that his administration will take a more open approach to diplomacy with the state, including possibly lifting sanctions and officially re-entering the Iran Nuclear Deal.

In contrast, former President Trump’s administration started a "maximum pressure campaign" against Iran, including imposing around 1,500 sanctions on the state and pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Concerned Republican members of Congress have already taken action to ensure that the Biden administration will not capitulate to Iran’s demands.

Last month, House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, along with 20 Republican members of the committee, introduced the Iran Sanctions Relief Review Act of 2021.

The bill is the House companion to legislation sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and would give Congress the power to override any effort by the Biden administration to lift sanctions against the Iranian regime.

In addition, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined six Republican lawmakers last week in unveiling the Max Pressure Act, new legislation that would codify the maximum pressure campaign make it nearly impossible for Biden to ease Iranian sanctions.

Fox News' Hollie McKay and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. drugmakers step up supplies as India battles COVID-19 surge

    Gilead said it would give India at least 450,000 vials of its antiviral drug remdesivir, while Merck said it was partnering with five Indian generic drugmakers to expand production and access to its experimental COVID-19 drug molnupiravir. With the death toll from COVID-19 racing towards the 200,000-mark in India, medical supplies from across the world are being flown into the country to help overburdened hospitals struggling with a severe shortage of life-saving oxygen and drugs. Nations including Britain, Germany and the United States have pledged support, while the World Health Organization said it was working to deliver 4,000 oxygen concentrators, calling the situation in India "beyond heartbreaking".

  • Burkina Faso ambush: Spaniards and Irishman killed after abduction

    Two Spanish journalists, an Irish national and a local soldier were abducted by gunmen on Monday.

  • UN experts say South Sudan divisions widen, new war possible

    U.N. experts are warning that political, military and ethnic divisions in South Sudan are widening, leading to multiple violent incidents between the main signatories to last year’s cease-fire, the possibility of renewed war, and nearly 100,000 people facing “famine-like conditions.” The experts said in an 81-page report circulated Monday that the slow pace of reforms by President Salva Kiir’s government and more than a year of political disputes and disagreements over how to implement the February 2020 cease-fire and a 2018 peace agreement has led to frayed relations between Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar. Discontent within Kiir’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and his power base in the Dinka ethnic group over his handling of the transition “has led to calls for new leadership,” the panel of experts said in the report to the U.N. Security Council.

  • Newt Gingrich: Gay Pride Flag At U.S. Embassies Is 'Deliberately Anti-American'

    The GOP former House speaker ranted on Fox News that the Biden administration is "attacking people of traditional values."

  • Top U.S. trade negotiator discusses vaccine ramp-up with Novavax executive: USTR

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax, Tai's office said in a statement. Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President John Trizzino also discussed a proposal before the World Trade Organization to waive certain intellectual property rights in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the USTR statement said. "Ambassador Tai sought Mr. Trizzino’s views on steps Novavax is taking to quickly increase equitable production and distribution of vaccines in the United States and around the world," the statement said.

  • Saudi crown prince defends austerity steps, social loosening

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out a vigorous defense of his domestic policies and the thinking behind his push to transform Saudi Arabia economically and socially during a wide-ranging interview broadcast across Saudi television channels late Tuesday. In the lengthy interview that stretched past midnight, the crown prince also expressed hopes for good relations with rival Iran and said that Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration in Washington were in agreement on most issues of mutual concern.

  • Kenyans bitter over al-Qaeda US embassy compensation snub

    Kenyan victims of 1998 US embassy bombing lament exclusion from $335m compensation deal.

  • Conor McGregor sells majority of Proper No. Twelve for $600 million

    No. 6 ranked UFC lightweight and former simultaneous UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is a rich man, but the “Notorious” one just got a whole lot richer. On Tuesday, Shanken News Daily reported that Proximo Spirits acquired a majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in a deal that is valued at up to $600 million. The profiteers of this massive deal include brand co-founders McGregor, Ken Austin and McGregor’s agent and business partner Audie Attar. Proximo Spirits, a company that owns tequila brand Jose Cuervo among several other alcoholic brands, had already been in business with Proper No. Twelve for the past two years. Proximo previously held a 49-percent stake in the company, and the $600 million deal includes the $250 million the trio earned in Proper No. Twelve’s first two years in business with the spirits juggernaut. Despite the new deal being announced, it is unclear how much the percentage of ownership has increased from Proximo’s previous 49% ownership in Proper No. Twelve along with the length of the deal also being unknown. Triller files $100 million lawsuit against illegal streamers Aside from McGregor’s victories in his business ventures, the no. 6 ranked lightweight contender looks to avenge his knockout loss that occurred in January at the hands of no. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier. The pair are set to square off in the main event of UFC 264 in July at T-Mobile arena. But regardless of victory or defeat, if he did not already, McGregor will certainly have enough money from his venture in Proper No. Twelve to do whatever it is the UFC’s brightest star wants to do.

  • A 16-Year-Old Gasoline-Ethanol Feud Gets Supreme Court Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A long-running clash between gasoline and ethanol producers will be before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a case that could cost small oil refineries hundreds of millions of dollars.At issue is the ability of refineries to win exemptions from 16-year-old U.S. government mandates that they mix renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel.Under former President Donald Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency let dozens of small refineries off the hook. Though the Biden administration is set to change course, a high court ruling limiting refinery waivers would remove its discretion.Such a ruling could reverberate for years, ruling out expansive relief for refiners and potentially encouraging investment in the equipment needed to push more renewable fuels into the market.“We don’t think the Biden administration intends to give out the small refiner exemptions like the Trump administration,” said Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury. “But it would limit their ability to change their mind.”Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, refiners must either purchase and blend biofuels themselves or buy tradeable credits that track consumption of corn-based ethanol, soy-based biodiesel and other plant-based alternatives. Congress created an out for small refineries that face an “economic hardship” in complying, by empowering the EPA to waive those facilities from meeting the annual quotas.Refineries that win exemptions can save tens to hundreds of millions dollars annually that they would otherwise spend buying biofuel compliance credits known as renewable identification numbers, or RINs.Although the EPA initially handed out exemptions automatically, they were eventually curtailed, with fewer than two dozen refineries receiving the waivers annually during former President Barack Obama’s final years in office. Under Trump, the exemptions soared to as many as 35 refineries with waivers in 2017.Biofuel advocates challenged the surge in federal court, arguing the waivers should be reserved only for refineries that have continuously secured extensions of their initial exemptions. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in January 2020, finding the EPA had wrongly exempted refineries owned by HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc.’s Wynnewood Refining Co.The Supreme Court is now reviewing the 10th Circuit’s ruling that refineries should only be eligible if they initially received waivers and had them continually extended -- an approach under which only a few nationwide would qualify.A ruling upholding the 10th Circuit would bind the EPA’s power to grant exemptions, with implications for major biofuel producers and refiners, including Renewable Energy Group Inc., Green Plains Inc., Poet LLC and Valero Energy Corp.President Joe Biden criticized the Trump waivers on the campaign trail, and his administration argued in a brief filed with the Supreme Court that exemptions should be a temporary “bridge to compliance,” not a permanent safety valve.The impact of the court’s decision may be initially limited, because the Biden administration is expected to issue refinery waivers sparingly despite the high court’s findings. But it could matter if a new president is elected in 2024.“It will be very important if the small refiners think sometime in the future they’ll have a more friendly administration,” said James Coleman, an energy law professor at Southern Methodist University. “If the Supreme Court agrees with the 10th Circuit here, then that discretion is gone.”Ethanol and biodiesel makers argue the exemptions have undercut demand, running counter to Congress’ goal of bolstering renewable fuel production. Curtailing waivers could encourage more investments in distributing and blending plant-based fuels, they say.HollyFrontier and Wynnewood argue the 10th Circuit wrongly adopted a strained reading of federal law that could prompt the closing of some small refineries.“Congress intended small refinery exemptions to act as a critical safety valve to protect vital refining assets while meeting the obligations of the RFS,” HollyFrontier said in an emailed statement.Already, the prospect of fewer exemptions has driven up the cost of the RIN credits. RINs tracking ethanol blending have soared 823% since the 10th Circuit ruling, up from just 15.5 cents apiece on Jan. 24, 2020 to $1.43 on Monday. In the same time, RINs tracking biodiesel blending climbed from 41 cents to $1.51 each, a 268% increase.The case will likely turn on how the justices interpret just a few words in the Renewable Fuel Standard law -- specifically its provision allowing a small refinery to petition the EPA “at any time” for an “extension” of its initial, automatic exemption. Biofuel producers argue Congress intended waivers to be temporary and that the law’s use of the word “extension” inherently means refineries can only qualify if they have an existing exemption to prolong. But refiners counter Congress included the “at any time” phrase because it wanted waivers to be available when necessary.For now, legal uncertainty is casting a cloud over federal biofuel policy decisions. The EPA hasn’t decided on 46 petitions for waivers from 2019 and 2020 quotas, nor has it set blending targets for 2021.The case is HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, 20-472.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bidens will visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Georgia

    President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife Rosalynn in Georgia this week, AP reports.The big picture: Biden was already set to attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday in honor of his 100th day in office. The Bidens have now included a trip to Plains, Georgia, to see the Carters, who missed Biden's inauguration due to the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 96-year-old former president remains an outspoken figure in politics. In March, he criticized his home state for passing sweeping voting restrictions.As a young senator, Biden was an ally during Carter's presidency from 1977 to 1981. Carter is currently the longest-lived U.S. president in history, according to AP. The Carters resumed going to church after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines in February.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

    Marine Corps veteran says she ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ wear mask during pandemic

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • District attorney accused of mishandling rape cases is removed from office in NC

    Greg Newman was the district attorney for Transylvania, Henderson and Polk counties in Western North Carolina.

  • Miami private school says it won't employ anyone receiving COVID-19 vaccine, citing false vaccination claims

    Centner Academy co-founder Leila Centner claims vaccinated people can pass along reproductive issues to unvaccinated women.

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • More Than 60 Shots Fired in Attack That Killed 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance

    Miami-Dade PoliceThree-year-old Elijah LaFrance stood in the doorway of the rental house while his parents cleaned up the front yard after a birthday party that featured kids joyfully frolicking in the pool.It was just past 8 p.m. when gunmen armed with semiautomatic rifles rolled by and opened fire—unleashing more than 60 shots at the suburban Miami property.“This was not just a drive-by,” Miami-Dade Homicide Maj. Jorge Aguiar told TV station Local 10. “It was an intended attack on people or someone that was at this residence.”As the bullets tore through the air, Elijah was hit; his aunt found him, wounded. Officers alerted by ShotSpotter technology arrived on the scene, bundled the birthday boy into their car, and sped to the hospital, but he did not survive.Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks OutrageHis death—the third fatal shooting of a child in a year—sent shock waves through the Miami area. Police vowed to find the killers, appealed for someone to break the street code of silence to call in a tip, and posted a $15,000 reward.“This was despicable. This was careless,” Detective Kevin Thelwell said in a video released by Miami-Dade Police on Monday. “These were cowards to take the life of a 3-year-old child.“I have two sons of my own,” he added. “I can’t imagine what the parents are going through at this time. It’s total devastation. And we are asking for the community’s help. I don’t care if you heard something in the street. I need somebody to call CrimeStoppers.”On Instagram, friends of Elijah’s family shared photos of him doting on his baby sister, E’loni. His mother, a hairstylist, wrote on her website that Elijah was her pride. “I used to just thrive for success, but now I thrive for my son and the upcoming success the world has coming for me,” she wrote.His uncle, Adrian Annestor, told WSNV that he was at the party, playing with Elijah before the shooting.“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’