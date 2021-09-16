Iran approves U.S. J&J COVID shot as fifth wave spreads

·2 min read
In this article:
(Reuters) - Iran’s new government has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson, a senior official said on Thursday, as the Islamic Republic faces a fifth wave of infections.

The announcement came eight months after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned imports of vaccines made by the United States and Britain - though Iran has since accepted vaccines developed by Western firms but manufactured elsewhere.

President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration is under public pressure to broaden its sources of vaccines as infections mount in the deadliest wave it has seen.

“The Johnson & Johnson single-dose corona vaccine has been approved,” the head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration, Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz, was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

He did not say where the vaccine would be produced or refer to the ban.

In January, Khamenei banned the government from importing COVID-19 vaccines from United States and Britain, saying both countries were "untrustworthy”. He later said the ban was on vaccines made in those countries.

On Thursday, Shanehsaz said Russia’s single-component Sputnik Light vaccine had also been approved.

"Fortunately, the basket of the Corona vaccines registered in Iran has become very diverse and large,” he added.

Iran is trying to speed up vaccinations by using imported doses - including Sputnik V, India’s Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech, and the British-developed Oxford/AstraZeneca shot produced by Russia’s R-Pharm group and AstraZeneca-SKBio in South Korea. Iran also uses its own COVIran Barakat shot.

The health ministry says 13 million out of a population of 83 million have been fully inoculated.

The ministry on Thursday reported 18,021 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 5,378,408 in Iran, the worst hit country in the Middle East. Deaths rose by 6,981 to 116,072.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

