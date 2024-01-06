Iran arrests 11, death toll rises to 91 from twin suicide bombings

Members of an Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed group carry pictures of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Qasem Soleimani next to his coffin during a joint funeral procession in Baghdad on Jan. 4, 2020. File Photo by Ibrahim Jassam/UPI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Iranian officials have announced the arrest of 11 people in connection with a pair of deadly suicide bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday.

Iran's Ministry of Information revealed Friday that one suicide bombers was from Tajikistan as the toll from the twin blasts was raised to 91 deaths and 280 injuries.

After identifying how the suicide bombers entered Iran, investigators determined where they stayed prior to the attack and have now arrested 11 people in six provinces, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombings that occurred at the tomb of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran, Wednesday. The Iranians were holding a memorial service when the suicide bombings occurred four years after the U.S. military used a drone to assassinate Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020.

The attack is the deadliest event in Iran since the 1979 revolution. A mass funeral was held in Kerman Friday morning for the victims of the attack on Wednesday. Iran's Pres. Ebrahim Raisi and current IRGC commander Gen. Hossein Salami attended.

During the mass funeral, Raisi claimed Israel supports the Islamic State and said the names of the two suicide bombers are Omer al-Mohed and Safiullah Mujahid, Turkish news outlet Anadolu Ajansi reported Saturday. The two men wore vests laden with explosives to commit the mass-casualty attack.

Iranian officials said they will continue to investigate and arrest more people who assisted the suicide bombers in any way. They discovered additional equipment for carrying out attacks at a residence used by the suicide bombers, including two explosive vests, two detonators and two remote-control devices, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The U.S. military undertook a "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad" when Pres. Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, the Department of Defense (DOD) said in a statement issued on Jan. 2, 2020.

Soleimani led a Quds Force that DOD officials said killed hundreds of U.S. and coalition service members and wounded thousands of others.

Soleimani coordinated several attacks on coalition forces' bases in Iraq, including a Dec. 31, 2019, attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, during the months prior to his assassination, the DOD statement said.