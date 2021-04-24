Iran bans flights from India and Pakistan over latest COVID-19 surge

Iran on Saturday banned all flights to and from India and Pakistan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Islamic Republic News Agency reports.

Details: Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, a spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization told IRNA that the ban will be effective starting at midnight. Zibakhsh said there are now flight restrictions to and from 41 countries.

Canada also banned flights from both countries on Friday.

Catch up quick: India is currently facing the world's worst coronavirus surge. This week, the nation set a new record for the world's highest number of cases reported in a single day.

