Iran to bar travellers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday that it would bar travellers from India over a COVID-19 variant to avert its spread in the already stricken country.

Officials, however, did not say if any cases of the variant first identified in India in late March had been detected in Iran, the epicentre of the pandemic in the Middle East.

“The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face,” President Hassan Rouhani said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

“The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants,” he added.

“All the eastern provinces should make sure people infected with the virus do not cross the borders into the country,” Rouhani said. Iran's eastern provinces border with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Visitors can also travel Iran by way of the Gulf.

Iran's civil aviation organisation announced on local media that all flights to and from India and Pakistan would be halted from midnight Sunday.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki has asked the interior minister to “halt the direct and indirect transport of travellers from India”, Iranian media reported.

Most of Iran, whose coronavirus cases have surpassed 2 million, has been under a lockdown for the past two weeks as it grapples with a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The health ministry has reported a daily average of over 20,000 infections. Nearly 70,000 have died.

The country's vaccination drive, meanwhile, has been slow going.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. CDC probes new death, hospitalization after J&J vaccine shots - officials

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of an Oregon woman and the hospitalization of another in Texas after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said. The incidents come as advisers to the CDC are set to meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of the single-dose vaccine, while senior health officials prepare for a green light.

  • George W Bush reveals he voted for Condoleezza Rice in 2020 US election

    Rice, who served as secretary of state for former president from 2005 to 2009, told Bush ‘she would refuse to accept the office’ George W Bush shakes hands with Condoleezza Rice in Washington DC on 5 January 2006. Photograph: Matthew Cavanaugh/EPA Former president George W Bush revealed in an interview with People magazine that he didn’t vote for either the Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election. Instead, he wrote in Condoleezza Rice. Rice, who served as secretary of state for Bush from 2005 to 2009, was aware of the write-in. But, “She told me she would refuse to accept the office,” Bush shared. This revelation comes amid a promotional book tour for Bush’s new compilation of oil paintings depicting American immigrants and their stories. It’s all in an effort, Bush says, to soften hearts for compassionate immigration reforms after several years of harsh and “frightening” anti-immigrant rhetoric, mostly from his own Republican party. Earlier this week, Bush criticized the GOP, calling current actors in the party “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist”. Bush told People that he “painted with too broad a brush” and excluded “a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem”. But the former president is not without his own history of faults, and his journey to rehabilitation after a devastating presidency built upon the “war on terror” isn’t as well received by many as one would think. Bush’s legacy includes the illegal invasion of Iraq in search of non-existent weapons of mass destruction, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives. He resisted LGBTQ+ rights, botched the government response to Hurricane Katrina and presided over the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression.

  • JPMorgan admits it misjudged backing European Super League

    LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan said on Friday it regretted supporting soccer clubs in launching a breakaway European Super League after the plan collapsed earlier this week due to a storm of protest from fans and politicians. JPMorgan provided a 3.5 billion euro ($4.2 billion) grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank was the sole lender to the new soccer competition which was masterminded by Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez.

  • Massachusetts women open to taking J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    Most women said they were more concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine rather than the rare side effects reported by some, though they were happy to have options.

  • Laura Bush Remembers the First Time She Met George and When He Proposed

    "I knew George was going to ask," the former first lady told The Wall Street Journal. "I didn't have to think twice about it. I said yes right away."

  • Trump endorses COVID-19 vaccination as a 'miracle' and 'a real lifesaver' in interview with New York Post

    "I'm all in favor of the vaccine," Trump told the Post. "It's one of the great achievements, a true miracle, and not only for the United States.

  • Woman who 'resented being a mum' left out bleach with a straw in for toddler to drink

    The woman also inflicted more than 80 injuries on the three-year-old boy before the alarm was raised.

  • Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden's Europe outreach

    Pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to take action to prevent the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe that many fear will give the Kremlin significant leverage over U.S. partners and allies. As the Nord Stream 2 pipeline nears completion, U.S. lawmakers from both parties have stepped up demands on a reluctant White House to impose new sanctions on Russian and European companies to halt the project. Biden has said he opposes the pipeline, which is owned by Russian state company Gazprom, with investment from several European companies.

  • Why is Chinese leader Xi Jinping so afraid of Hong Kong and Jimmy Lai?

    Hong Kong, the pro-democracy movement and Jimmy Lai instill fear in General Secretary Xi Jinping because they represent a vision of freedom from China

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • Tesla is facing a backlash from the Chinese government following an owner's protest over faulty brakes

    The unusual show of public protest in China was met with a rare apology from the electric-car maker.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • Miami police deputy chief and a commander are dismissed amid investigation, police say

    The deputy chief and a commander of the Miami Police Department have been dismissed from duty, pending an investigation.

  • Elon Musk says a 2024 moon landing is 'doable,' and SpaceX's mega-rocket could fly humans in 'a couple years'

    Musk said to take his launch timeline "with a grain of salt." Starship has to stop exploding before it can fly humans.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations tumble among US senior citizens

    COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year, and deaths among them appear to have tumbled as well, dramatic evidence the vaccination campaign is working. COVID-19 deaths among people of all ages in the U.S. have plummeted to about 700 per day on average, compared with a peak of over 3,400 in mid-January. “What you’re seeing there is exactly what we hoped and wanted to see: As really high rates of vaccinations happen, hospitalizations and death rates come down," said Jodie Guest, a public health researcher at Emory University.

  • 18 times celebrities wore actual wedding dresses on the red carpet

    Sometimes stars wear dresses and gowns designed with brides in mind on the red carpet. Sometimes they repurpose the dress they wore to their wedding.

  • Indonesia navy finds items from lost sub, indicating it sank

    Indonesia’s navy on Saturday said items were found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members had sank and there was no hope of finding survivors. Navy Chief Yudo Margono said rescuers found several items from the KRI Nanggala 402, which disappeared after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island of Bali, including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs. “With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the ‘sub miss’ phase to ‘sub sunk,’” Margono said at a press conference in Bali where the found items were displayed.